Top of the ladder Miners men face up to Tigers as women start to roll

HAVING reached the summit of the NBL1 South this week, the Ballarat Miners will be looking to maintain the rage against the Andrew Gaze-coached Melbourne Tigers on Saturday night.
The Miners men went into overdrive last weekend with two impressive wins to move to the top of the ladder with a 7-2 record.
So impressive have the Miners been in the opening nine games, the two losses were both on the last shot, showing they are the form team going into the second half of the season with finals now a very distict possibility after many years of drought.
The Tigers last weekend had a difficult road trip, going down in both matches in Tasmania. After a strong start, the team led by Jack Purchase has faulted to be 4-6 and will be desperate to get back on the winners list.
The strength of the Miners this season has been in their ability to share the ball around with the inclusion of Tasmania JackJumper Majok Majok giving them the flexibility they needed.
No longer does all the attention focus on Tyler Rudolph. He can go about his business in full knowledge he has plenty of back-up behind him.
Last weekend it was Nick Stoddart with 26 and Majok with 19 and on Sunday, even youngster Ned Renfree got among the action with 13 points. It's that depth that finally has the Miners confident of success this season.
The women too look also to be getting on track as they chase a finals berth for the first time in over a decade. After a muddling 2-5 start to the season, last week's back-to-back win overs Eltham and Kilsyth leaves them at 4-5 and very much on the cusp of moving into the top eight.
The powerful quarter of Chloe Bibby, Abbey Wehrung, Alex Bunton and Mehyrn Kraker are finding the feet and their chemistry and it's showing in the way the team has been finishing games off in recent weeks.
Like the men, the Miners women go up against the Melbourne Tigers this round who had a 1-1 result on the Tasmania road trip last weekend.
The win was a four-point thriller over Hobart with the Tigers coming from seven points down at the last change to hit 29 points in the final quarter and win.
It was a one way show from the Tigers with Cierra Dillard hitting 41 points including 15 of 24 from the field as well as bringing down eight rebounds. On Sunday, Dillard hit another 31 points.
She looms as the key player to limit, if the Miners are able to do that, they should have the overall quality to get the job done.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.