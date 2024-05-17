The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Insulting and degrading': Dad moons police after being caught drink driving

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated May 17 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after mooning police in January 2024. Picture file
A man has pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after mooning police in January 2024. Picture file

A Ballarat father has had his "highly inappropriate" behaviour detailed in court after he exposed himself to police when caught drink driving.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.