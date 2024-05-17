'Insulting and degrading': Dad moons police after being caught drink driving

A Ballarat father has had his "highly inappropriate" behaviour detailed in court after he exposed himself to police when caught drink driving.
Matthew Tong pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 16, 2024, to two charges related to the incident.
About 12.52am on January 3, 2024, Tong was driving east on Remembrance Drive in Ballarat when he was pulled over by police for a breath test.
The test indicated Tong was over the limit, and he was then asked to accompany officers back to their van so he could be transported for an official blood alcohol reading.
When contained in the vehicle, Tong became distressed and began kicking the van's door and demanding to be let out.
After officers released him, Tong began making gestures towards them from a distance, and proceeded to bend down and expose himself to them with his shorts down.
The officers then reiterated to Tong he would lose his licence if he didn't submit to a blood alcohol reading, to which he replied, "I'm going to anyhow, so shove it up your a--".
Tong's lawyer said their client had become confused when placed in the van, as he was unable to understand why he was there, when he had been told he wasn't under arrest.
On the night, they said Tong had consumed just two mid-strength beers, and he believed this would have him under the limit.
They also said he had recently been diagnosed with diabetes, which might influence his body's ability to metabolise alcohol.
In relation to Tong's personal circumstances, the lawyer said their client was the only driver in his family, so he was responsible for transporting his wife and children to school and work.
Because of this, they asked the magistrate not to cancel Tong's licence for longer than the mandatory minimum period, and said he was remorseful for his actions as demonstrated by his guilty plea.
"In regards to the offensive behaviour, he was wound up, upset and agitated, and was showing frustration in a way he thought was harmless," they said.
In relation to this behaviour, Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said she needed to send a message to the community that such acts were unacceptable.
"[This is] highly inappropriate behaviour, police have a difficult enough job without you demonstrating that behaviour on that day," she said.
"It's insulting and degrading to police, they will be the first people you call when you or your family are in harms way."
Tong, who has two prior convictions for drink driving, was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for four years.
