'Kouta' returns as BFNL coach as clash confirmed with Hampden

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
May 17 2024 - 4:02pm
Ballarat players listen to Anthony Koutoufides in last year's win over Hampden. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat players listen to Anthony Koutoufides in last year's win over Hampden. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Carlton champion Anthony Koutoufides will again take the reigns as coach of the Ballarat Football Netball League interleague squad, which will clash with Hampden on July 6.

General news and sports journalist

