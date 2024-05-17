'Kouta' returns as BFNL coach as clash confirmed with Hampden

Carlton champion Anthony Koutoufides will again take the reigns as coach of the Ballarat Football Netball League interleague squad, which will clash with Hampden on July 6.
Reid Oval in Warrnambool will host this year's clash which once again has been declared a 23-and-under match, featuring the best young players from across both leagues..
Jonathan Brown will also return as coach of the Hampden league, with the Brisbane Lions triple-premiership star determined to "win back their cup" after Ballarat's success last season.
BFNL competitions manager Matt Newton said it was a great coup for the league to once again be able to showcase the best young talent playing under the AFL legend.
"We can confirm that Anthony Koutoufides will return as coach and he'll be assisted by Travis Hodgson from Melton South, Frank Pawlowicz of Bacchus Marsh and former East Point coach Jake Bridges," he said.
"We're holding the game on July 6 at Reid Oval at Warrnambool and wants his cup back, I believe they are set to have a number of assistant coaches.
"It'll be 23-and-under, which is great for us as we went with essentially an under-23 team last year, which means the vast majority of players are eligible to play again. I think we have 16 that can come back should they choose.
"The majority is still eligible to play and obviously we'll also see what new talent is also available to us."
Clubs have already been asked to provide a list of player they would like to put up for the clash, with the selection panel to decide the squad after three training sessions leading into the game.
"We'll spread the training around, one at Clarke Oval in Sunbury, one at probably Sebastopol, depending on ground availability and one likely at Darley," Newton said.
Newton said the opportunity of 23-and-under interleague opened up pathways for young players.
"100 per cent that's part of it," he said. "We had quite a lot of interest in the game from VFL clubs which ended up landing a lot of our guys and Hampden guys at least training spots on lists.
"Our training squad will be finalised leading into the June long weekend and then we'll have three sessions of training after that."
The match will be one of three on the day including an under-17s match as well as an under-18s girls match. The 23-and-under match will be a twilight game from 4.15pm.
