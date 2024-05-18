The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why Robbi Neal is turning to life of crime writing

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
May 18 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Robbi Neal's fifth book is a suspenseful murder mystery set in Ballarat.
Author Robbi Neal's fifth book is a suspenseful murder mystery set in Ballarat.

CRIME writer Robbi Neal is already plotting another murder in Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.