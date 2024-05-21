Construction on Humffray Street hits rock six times harder than expected

Ballarat's $25 million sewer upgrade project undertaken by Central Highlands Water (CHW) has hit rock six times harder than expected while preparing for an open cut in Mount Pleasant.
Project manager Matthew Duckett from contractor Diona said the open cut involves "digging the nine metre trench through the middle of Humffray Street South, on the corner of Elsworth and Prest streets over to Barkly Street".
"The only impact will be some minor traffic changes and detours," Mr Duckett said.
However, he said the closure of Humffray Street South between Prest Street and Elsworth Street could take longer than the expected three months.
"We're hoping around three months, but we've got very hard rock [between the overhead pipe bridge and the front of Genesis Gym]. So we're not sure," Mr Duckett said.
"We were predicting rock of around 40 to 80MPa (a unit of strength) and it's actually coming upwards of 240 to 300MPa. So it means the rocks a lot harder to excavate and break. And that obviously takes time."
Mr Duckett said the methodology would stay the same but they would need a bigger machine with a bigger attachment.
CHW project manager Chris Loader said there would be 250-ton excavators to break out the heavy rock, reaching down into the trench.
CHW project manager Chris Loader said the crew would construct manhole 6 in front of Genesis Gym.
"The hole here is fairly big and it will encroach into the traffic lane," Mr Loader said.
He said they had worked with businesses around and created a temporary road under the nature strip at the Mount Pleasant Reserve.
"What we are going to do is to push all the traffic [away from the construction area] -So we will have two lanes of traffic still open at the same time and help access to business, and local residents using this intersection," Mr Loader said.
Mr Loader said "we are going through a shallow in the landscape that has to have a grade all the way to the treatment plant".
"If we put it down underground, we would have to lower the whole treatment plant. It would not work and costly exercise," he said.
"This is really flat pipe - a one in 1000 grade."
Mr Loader said people would not notice any change after the sewer upgrade.
He said current pipeline using in Ballarat "is not nearing the end of its life but it is getting to capacity".
"It was only ever designed back in the 1920s for a certain population. Obviously we have gone over that population so we get more waste going into the pipe," he said.
"If we don't upgrade it, we ended up with spills into the environment. We have to put this new pipe in the ground for growth and also weather events."
The stage two of Ballarat Sewer Build on Humffray Street is predicted to be finished in February 2025, according to CHW.
The third stage will involve building a pipe underneath Humffray Street North and Morres Street from the CBD to Brown Hill.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.