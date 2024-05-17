CHNL A grade preview: Beaufort ready to take on unbeaten Newlyn

Beaufort has an opportunity to make a statement in the Central Highlands Netball League A grade competition.
The Crows run into the unbeaten Newlyn at Beaufort on Saturday, looking to consolidate a spot in the top eight.
While they sit eighth after five rounds, the Crows' form suggests they are better than that and ready to build on last year's finals campaign.
Beaufort lost its opening assignment to last season's grand finalist Daylesford and then went down in a thriller to Buninyong, with the winning goal coming after the final buzzer.
Since then though the Crows have strung together three wins against Waubra, Skipton and Clunes - much to the delight of new coach Shenae Haintz.
Haintz said she was impressed with the way the connection between new and existing players had developed.
She said the new combinations had come together well - providing a strong start to the season.
The way recruits Molly Orr and Georgia Brown were working with Linda Powell and Amber Cox as a defensive mix was a good example of this.
"We're growing in confidence and there's no reason why we shouldn't defeat Newlyn," Haintz said.
Beaufort follows Newlyn in the draw, so has the perfect guide to where it stands.
The form-line confirms there is little between the teams, which was also the case last season when Beaufort finished fifth with 11 wins and Nelwn seventh, also with 11 victories.
SATURDAY'S FIXTURES
Springbank (3rd) v Creswick (16th)
Gordon (6th) v Bungaree (14th)
Dunnstown (13th) v Daylesford (9th)
Rokewood-Corindhap (7th) v Buninyong (12th)
Learmonth (1st) v Waubra (17th)
Ballan (4th) v Skipton (11th)
Hepburn (5th) v Clunes (10th)
Beaufort (8th) v Newlyn (2nd)
