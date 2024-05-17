SOCCER PREVIEW | Ballarat City needs to recover that winning formula

Ballarat City v Sydenham Park @ Morshead Park
Ballarat City sits fourth on the State League 1 ladder, but if ever a team needed a win, it is this weekend.
City has let slip two golden chances to secure full points in the past two weeks, losing a 3-0 lead against Brimbank to go down 4-3 two weeks ago and last weekend leading 4-2 before being held to an entertaining 4-4 draw with Upfield.
This weekend is set to be one of the club's biggest tests of the season, but if it manages to sneak out the three points against the well credentialed Sydenham Park, it will go a long way to restoring the early season confidence which has been lacking in recent times.
While it is still early days, Sydenham Park looms as one of the big title challengers that Ballarat City will have to overcome in order to earn promotion next season. Right now, this week's opponents sit third on the State League 1 ladder, but just two points ahead of City.
Ballarat City would be happy with its offence having scored seven goals in the past two matches, but concerning is the amount of goals it has been leaking. The club has found the back of the net 18 times this season, to be ranked the second best attack in the league, but conceded 15 goals, five goals more than any team in the top half of the ladder.
Coach Michael Trigger said he felt the last couple of results had been due to a lack of experience in closing out games.
"Probably the main part is we're such a young team, our average age is five years younger then anyone else in our division," he said.
"I think that's hurting in our ability to finish off games at the moment, but we're so close to being really really difficult to deal with.
"We're scoring lots of goals, but if if we can sure up at the back, teams are really going to struggle to cope with us. It's not an issue in the defensive line, it's a collective approach to how we do that. We are not conceding ridiculous goals, but they are just coming at the wrong time."
Trigger said the way results had gone had helped the team remain in the top four and they would head into this game knowing that a win will move them up ahead of this week's opponents.
Saturday evening's match at Morshead Park gets underway at 5.30pm.
Ballarat City v Caroline Springs George Cross @ Caroline Springs
It's been a rough start to the campaign for the Ballarat City State League 1 women and it promises to be another tough game this weekend as they play their fourth game on the road in the opening five rounds.
This week the trip isn't as far, but it's still an hour up the road to face Caroline Springs George Cross, a team with the same points at the Ballarat team.
Ballarat City will be looking to bounce back from its 2-0 loss to North Geelong last weekend but will face a big test against a team coming off a 2-1 win over King's Domain. Ballarat City of course also defeated King's Domain in their one home game of the season so far 2-1.
While this match is early in the season, it looms as a crucial contest given how close the teams are on the ladder.
Saturday clash is at City Vista Pavilion and Sports Field from 3pm.
Sebastopol Vikings v Heidelberg Eagles @ St George's Reserve
The Sebastopol Vikings arose from their early season slumber in the most brutal fashion last weekend, slamming home six goals in a thumping win over Brunswick Zebras.
And this weekend they should be confident of getting another three points on the board when they meet up with Heidelberg Eagles.
The Eagles sit just one point ahead of the Vikings on the ladder with 11 points on the season, with a victory to Vikings set to lift them as high as third on the ladder.
Saturday's match at St George's Reserve kicks off at 3pm
Ballarat SC v Bendigo City @ Bendigo
After last weekend's strong win, Ballarat will be looking to make it two-on-the-trot when they travel to face Bendigo City,
Ballarat hit its best form last round with a 3-2 win over Wyndham, holding their nerve in the desperate final moments,
With two wins on the board from six starts, this week provides a great opportunity for Ballarat to move up the ladder, with their opponents only having won once so far this season.
The Ballarat District Soccer Association Division 1 turned on the Friday night lights this weekend with three of the four matches played on Friday night.
The feature was the clash between the unbeaten rivals Vikings and Ballarat North United. In other games, Victoria Park was at home to Forest Rangers while the other unbeaten team Creswick was hosting Ballarat.
Sunday's one and only clash sees Maryborough at home to Bacchus Marsh.
In the women's competition, matches this weekend also include Ballarat North United against Vikings, which was also to be played on Friday night, Creswick up against Ballarat White and Victoria Park at home to Forest Rangers
