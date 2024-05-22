Last drinks? Ballarat beverage manufacturer enters administration

A Ballarat-based beverage manufacturer has entered administration, leaving questions on the future of its employees and "state-of-the-art" industrial location.
The Brink Company Pty Ltd, trading as Brink Drinks, entered administration on May 8, 2024, Australian Securities and Investments Commission documents have revealed.
PricewaterhouseCoopers' Martin Ford and Michael Fung have been appointed as administrators of the business.
The Courier repeatedly contacted Brink Drinks for comment, via phone and email, but was not given a response in time for publication.
It is unclear whether there will be any job losses, or what will happen to the company's Wendouree site.
Although the company has now entered administration, it will be some time before the amounts owed to creditors are fully revealed, and creditors meetings begin to decide the path forward.
In 2021, Brink Drinks developed the former Courier printing site in Wendouree into a "state-of-the-art" manufacturing facility, capable of producing in excess of 5000 litres of beverages a day.
Their website advertises a suite of services beyond manufacturing, including "whole-of-project management" and beverage industry consulting.
Throughout their marketing, Brink emphasises its desire to "disrupt" traditional drink production and appeals to new products hitting the market for the first time.
"In Australia, drink creation needs liberation. A challenge to its status quo. A defying of precedence. More 'let's try!', less 'that won't fly!'. True agility. Bolder solutions. Greater sophistication in leveraging your beverage. To be under a new influence," a post on Brink's Facebook states.
It is not the first time a drinks manufacturer in Ballarat has been met with financial troubles.
In 2023 Broo Limited, a Mildura-based brewery, left Ballarat after failing to establish a presence in the city, despite the support of Development Victoria.
The brewery purchased a key parcel in land in the Ballarat West Development Zone in 2017, which sat undeveloped and was eventually sold back to Development Victoria at a cost of $2.3 million.
Elsewhere, embattled pizzeria The Forge has been thrown a lifeline by creditors after a meeting to decide the future of the company on May 1.
At the meeting, creditors voted 25 to 1 to save the hospitality business from liquidation.
For business owners who are struggling, the key message is you are not alone.
Commerce Ballarat has support available through the Business Assistance and Partners in Wellbeing Program.
For more information contact 53 333 233 or visit www.commerceballarat.com.au
If you or someone you care for needs immediate support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Grampians Area Mental Health Service on 1300 247 647.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.