The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Business

Last drinks? Ballarat beverage manufacturer enters administration

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 22 2024 - 5:27pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brink Drink's Grandlee Drive facility. Picture by Adam Trafford
Brink Drink's Grandlee Drive facility. Picture by Adam Trafford

A Ballarat-based beverage manufacturer has entered administration, leaving questions on the future of its employees and "state-of-the-art" industrial location.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.