The new site you can get a 10c refund on your recyclable containers

Residents in Ballarat's west will soon have a new site to recycle their containers.
A Container Deposit Scheme reverse vending machine is being installed at Delacombe Town Centre, near Dan Murphy's, and will begin operation on May 27.
The bright blue and orange reverse vending machine appeared at DTC this week.
It will be the 10th location across Ballarat and Buninyong for residents to return their recyclable containers for a 10c refund.
Since the CDS began on November 1, 2023, Ballarat residents have recycled more than 18.5 million drink containers through the city's two depots, operated by McCallum Disability Services, and seven reverse vending machines across the city.
That means around $1.85 million has been returned to residents, community groups and causes across the city.
The reverse vending machine sites are emptied three times a day and the fill level is displayed in the CDS Vic West app.
"We are thrilled at the enthusiasm that residents across the West Zone have shown for Victoria's container deposit scheme, CDS Vic," said a spokesperson for TOMRA Cleanaway who run the Container Deposit Scheme in western Victoria.
"Citizens in the Delacombe area will soon be able to access a brand new CDS Vic reverse vending machine. Conveniently located at the Delacombe Town Centre ... the new reverse vending machine means there will be 10 CDS Vic refund collection points in the City of Ballarat area for the community to use for drink container refunds."
