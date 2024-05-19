More than $7000 damage caused to Brown Hill church after break-in

A young offender is facing a long stint behind bars after he caused more than $7000 of damage to a Brown Hill church.
Samuel Marshall, 22, broke into the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church on Ainley Street, on March 6, 2024, after being kicked out of his parents' home earlier that morning.
About 12.54pm, a member of the church was alerted to the break-in after the building's alarm system was triggered.
Less than 10 minutes later, the building's main power went off, and another alarm was triggered at 1.06pm.
When the church member reached the premises, he saw what appeared to be dust and smoke coming from the building's windows.
As he got closer to the church, he saw Marshall climbing out the window while shirtless and carrying a fire extinguisher.
The church member then called out to nearby police, who arrested Marshall in the car park.
While in the premises, Marshall has been charged with causing $7300 damage to the church's windows and destroying a power board worth $500.
In the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 17, 2024, Marshall was sentenced on three charges relating to the incident, after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.
He was also re-sentenced on several other matters from 2022 and 2023, as the church break-in contravened conditions of two community corrections orders [CCOs] he was serving.
The charges from these previous incidents included unlawful assault, making threats to kill and damaging property.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin described these previous offences as "very serious" and said he was lucky to have been sentenced to CCOs and not significant prison time.
While sentencing the 22-year-old, Mr Bailin said issues raised by his defence included his youthfulness, early guilty plea, poor mental health and harsh upbringing.
But he said Marshall's behaviour was "frankly appalling", and a message needed to be sent that such offences weren't acceptable.
Mr Bailin also said community protection was important as Marshall had indicated an unwillingness to comply with more court orders if released from prison.
He sentenced Marshall to a total sentence of 14 months in prison, with a non-parole period of seven months, and 165 days already served.
If Marshall had been found guilty at a contested hearing, Mr Bailin said he would have imposed a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence with a non-parole period of 20 months.
