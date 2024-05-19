The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

More than $7000 damage caused to Brown Hill church after break-in

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
May 19 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Law Courts where 22-year-old Samuel Marshall was sentenced for several offences on May 17, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat Law Courts where 22-year-old Samuel Marshall was sentenced for several offences on May 17, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

A young offender is facing a long stint behind bars after he caused more than $7000 of damage to a Brown Hill church.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.