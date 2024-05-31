'Every story tells a bit about Ballarat': preserving some Polish 'gold'

GORDON Thurling's art is perhaps best remembered for his sketch, the last tram in Ballarat, but there was another brief that has stood the test of time: an aggressive Rooster.
North Ballarat Football Netball Club, established in 1882, had officially been rebranded as North Ballarat Football Club in 1961 and soon began seeking a new logo.
Thurling, a graphic designer with BTV6 Ballarat, was called on for the job and the black-and-white logo players still wear today was created. He was also instrumental in adding a red coxcomb to the logo the now-defunct Victorian Football League arm wore into three Roosters' premierships.
Thurling's work is one of the rich stories from this city that forms part of an historical anthology detailing Polish migrant stories in Ballarat.
Book writer and editor Wanda Mann (Skirzynski) said the city's Polish association might have faded out, but she felt it was vital to preserve the stories and contributions of Polish migrants in the community.
Ms Mann collected about 110 migrant stories, largely focusing on those who made Ballarat their home in the wake of WWII in the early 1950s.
"Every story tells a bit about Ballarat, too," Ms Mann said.
Ms Mann found migrants' war experiences, while varied, led to displays of courage, optimism, adaptability and diligence in their new adopted home country Australia.
An initial 130 Polish families settled in Ballarat, most through the Calwell Scheme which had provided free passage to Australia for people displaced in WWII and in return, males had to commit to two years' work wherever the government sent them.
Some Polish men worked on the Rocklands Reservoir project near Hamilton and the White Swan Dam in Ballarat. Others were based in Castlemaine at the Cairn Curran Dam, the woolen mills and the town's sewerage program.
Ms Mann found hard-working Polish involvement in filling shortages in the Ballarat railways workshops, at John Valves, Sunnyside Woollen Mills, the Ballarat mental asylum, the city's major hospitals and across hospitality venues.
This compilation had always been a project Ms Mann wanted to undertake at some stage. When COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns hit, she seized a chance to focus in collecting and bring the stories together with vibrant photos.
Elizabeth Cham, the daughter of Polish migrants in Australia, said documenting such resilience was "gold" for future historians of Ballarat and multi-cultural Australia.
These are migrant stories of great stress, the devastation of the war, poverty, survival and prosperity.- Elizabeth Cham
"Their migration stories and that of their parents' illustrate the pain, trauma, alienation and hardship suffered by the large number of post-war migrants who helped create a new Australia," Ms Cham wrote.
"The narratives also document the opportunities they embraced for themselves and particularly for their children. These are migrant stories of great stress, the devastation of the war, poverty, survival and prosperity."
While Polish migrants vied to assimilate into the community, Ms Mann said they were "Poles at heart".
Ms Mann's father Adam had been in the Polish Armed Forces when he was captured and made a prisoner of war in Germany. Her mother Antonia had been taken 15 when she was loaded on to a truck at her school in a small Polish village and taken to work on a German farm - she never saw her father or step-mother again.
Her parents and an almost-four-year-old Wanda left Germany for new opportunities in Australia in early 1950. They initially were placed in the Bonegilla migrant camp in Wodonga, eventually working their way to Ballarat by the mid-1950s.
Ms Mann said Polish migrant families loved soccer in Ballarat, were heavily involved in the Catholic church and often featured in Ballarat Begonia Parade.
Many Polish families lived in Sebastopol, which became known as "Little Poland". Ms Cham said you could speculate this was because land was cheaper, families felt more secure living near others they knew, it lessened the language barrier and alleviated homesickness.
She said it was no surprise the Polish Association of Ballarat hall was built in Sebastopol.
The Nicolaus Copernicus Hall, named after the well-known Polish scientist and mathematician, opened in August 1976.
The association folded in 2018 with an ageing population, declining membership and lack of interest in younger generations integrated more widely into the community. The hall is now a base for scouts.
A History of the Polish Association of Ballarat: 1952 to 2018 and migrant stories of resilience and survival launched in March and is set to be available in Ballarat libraries from June 2024.
