How to try an art from 1400 years ago in Ballarat Chinese library

Xin Jin Shan Chinese Library is helping people try woodblock print, just as people did 1400 years ago.
The library's founder Haoliang Sun held a flash event for the Ballarat Heritage Festival.
Mr Sun chose an engraved wooden block depicting the pantheon of Chinese Gods - Tian Di San Jie.
Then he picked up a bristle brush for woodblock printing, dipped it in some ink and brushed a smooth layer of ink onto the block.
Gently placing a piece of rice paper - a traditional paper for Chinese painting - on the block, Mr Sun used a wooden flat tool to print the picture by hand.
"This is our first time to join in the heritage festival," Mr Sun said. "Visitors are welcome to our library and experience Chinese culture for free."
Chinese Australian Cultural Society Ballarat vice president Charles Zhang said the activity held in the Chinese library during the heritage festival would show thousands of years of Chinese culture and history to Ballarat.
Mr Sun said the library would provide three woodblocks - Pantheon of Chinese Gods, four great beauties in ancient China and Chinese scriptures - and tools for people to make their own prints during Ballarat's Heritage Festival without any charges.
Woodblock printing originated in China during the Tang Dynasty, about 1400 years ago.
Mr Sun said the library also held an exhibition Four Treasures of the Study for people to know more about Chinese heritage.
The brush, ink, paper and ink stone are called four treasures in Shu Fa.
Shu Fa is a kind of design and execution of lettering in China, Mr Shu said.
Mr Sun said the aim of the exhibition was to display the evolution of Hanzi from 3000 years ago to the present. Hanzi is known as Chinese characters.
One of the exhibits was an art of oracles bone script. The script written on the bone was the oldest attested form of written Chinese characters used during Shang dynasty, which was dated to the 13th century BC.
Two desks with about 3900 wooden cubes of Chinese characters were displayed in the library.
Mr Sun said they were called printing with movable type, one of China's four great inventions. The other three were papermaking, gunpowder and the compass.
"All the collections were brought from China," Mr Sun said.
"Showing the changes of Chinese characters could help people learn the language and culture."
Xin Jin Shan Chinese Library is located in 200 Sturt Street and the heritage activities will last till 26 May.
