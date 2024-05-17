FRIDAY FOOTY FRENZY | It's a blockbuster round 6 as the champs meet the challengers

It's a huge weekend ahead for the champs and the challengers in the Ballarat Football Netball League and the Central Highlands Football League with the reigning premiers in both competitions set to take on arguably their biggest challengers for this year's titles.
In the BFNL, Darley travels to the wide expanses of Clarke Oval to meet Sunbury while Gordon has a crunch clash with title favourites Bungaree in the CHFL.
And let's not forget the other blockbuster in the BFNL with top team Melton at home to fourth-placed East Point.
It's also a huge weekend of netball with the top two teams in the BFNL A Grade Sunbury and Darley to meet.
Here is the latest edition of our weekly Friday Footy Frenzy with CHFL expert David Brehaut and BFNL's Greg Gliddon.
