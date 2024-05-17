How much more will your rates cost this year?

It's Emily Sweet here, managing editor of The Courier with this weekend's key stories from our newsroom.
In our top story, city council reporter Alison Foletta reveals that Ballarat ratepayers will pay higher rates and more for waste services in the 2024-25 council budget.
Council has passed on the full increase of 2.75 per cent to ratepayers in its draft budget and expects a revenue of $255 million from rates, user fees, fees and fines and waste charges.
Meanwhile, ACM's state reporter Ben Silvester brings us the exclusive story that Victoria's rural hospitals are trapped in funding limbo after discovering billions in new health funding won't even cover their costs for the next six weeks.
He reports that while the state government committed an unprecedented $8.8 billion in hospital operational funding in its May budget, because the system had been so seriously underfunded many services still can't balance their budgets.
In things to do this weekend, reporter Michelle Smith brings us the rundown from the opening of the 2024 Ballarat Heritage Festival, including a preview to Sunday's Tweed Ride.
And in sport, David Brehaut and Greg Gliddon bring us the previews ahead of round six of the Central Highlands Football League and Ballarat Football Netball League matches this weekend.
Our live stream this weekend is Gordon vs Bungaree, the reigning premier and this year's number one premiership contender, and The Courier will be there to live stream the match thanks to Sheds & Shades.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
