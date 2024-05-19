Why we're campaigning to stop violence in the regions

It's Emily Sweet here, managing editor, with today's key stories from our newsroom.
Today, ACM, publisher of The Courier, launches a national campaign, How Many More?
The campaign aims to expose and stop violence against women in the regions, where the problem is the highest but the support is lowest. ACM's campaign is pushing for more funding for preventative and protective programs, now.
Our state reporter Ben Silvester recently shared the data revealing Victoria's family and gender violence crisis.
His story showed that women are being killed in regional Victoria at triple the rate of Melbourne. Four of the six women killed in Victoria since the start of 2024 have died in regional areas, despite the fact country Victoria holds just 23 per cent of the population.
Police data from 2023 shows a similar pattern, with the top 26 local government areas for family violence serious assaults being in regional Victoria.
In Ballarat, the crisis goes well beyond the recent deaths in our community. Our courts are full of these cases and at The Courier, we hear them almost daily.
Court reporter Bryan Hoadley brings us the confronting story exposing a string of domestic and family violence cases that appeared in Ballarat Magistrates Court just last week.
In the coming weeks, we will continue to highlight this issue, with those working on the front-lines, along with the victims and the survivors. We will also provide key resources for our readers on what more can be done within our community.
In other news today, weekend reporter Melanie Whelan caught up with survivors from the Exford school bus crash who, one year on, were teaming up in a triathlon fundraiser for the KIDS Foundation. They say the foundation has been incredible in helping their recoveries.
Melanie Whelan and photographer Adam Trafford also bring you all the vintage colour and style in photos and video from the annual tweed ride, to help pedal-up Ballarat Heritage Festival.
If you want to try the ancient art of Chinese woodwork printing, reporter Gwen Liu has an explainer - and recommendation to give it a try - this heritage festival.
Make sure you've downloaded our app, for the latest news as it happens.
Thanks for your continued support for the local news you trust.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.