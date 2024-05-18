CHFL R6: look who is debuting or back from extended breaks

James Bawden (Springbank) - under-18 making senior debut.

Caleb Hepworth (Creswick) - played with the Wickers more than 15 years ago through to 2017 before moving to Lake Wendouree as one of three brothers. Played with Cairns Saints for past two years as well as two games this season.

Dillon Benton (Bungaree) - under-18 making senior debut. Moved from Darley this season.

Callan McKay (Dunnstown) - making senior debut. Graduated from under-18s this season.

Liam Vercoe (Learmonth) - joined Lakies from Lake Wendouree in 2019. Did not play last year.

Lachlan Lamb (Skipton) - making senior debut. Has returned to the field this year after last playing in 2019 with Sebastopol.

Lachlan Hull (Clunes) - long-time Clunes player, where he was a CHFL under-19 representative. Joined Maryborough in 2021, but did not play last season.

Brock Noble (Hepburn) - Making return. Has been back and forth between the Burras and Lake Wendouree. Regular senior player with Hepburn in 2022, but did not play last year.