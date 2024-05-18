CHFL R6: look who is debuting or back from extended breaks

Springbank lines up a new signing in its bid to get its first win of the CHFL season against Creswick at Wallace today (Saturday, May 18).
Former Riddell District Football League representative Taylor Kelly debuts for the Tigers.
He was also a teammate of Bungaree recruit Mitch Comben at Kyneton.
Kellys football journey has taken him from Trentham as a junior to Woodend Hesket in the RDFNL, North Bendigo and Kyneton, where spent four season.
He had two years in Western Australia before returning to Wooden Hesket last season.
Kelly is one of several newcomers making their first appearances or returns from extended breaks in the CHFL in round six.
They include:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.