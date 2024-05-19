BFNL NETBALL | Darley clears out on top, but North makes move

Darley has moved to outright top on the BFNL A Grade ladder after holding off a determined Sunbury in Saturday's top-of-the-table showdown.
It was a game where both sides would walk away from relatively pleased, given both teams were missing some stars due to the scheduling of Sunday's VNL round.
But for the most part Darley held sway, leading by six at half time, with both teams trading scores in the second half.
Overall it was the Devils that had the better of the contest and would put 13 more shots across the four quarters.
It was far from a perfect performance from the shooters of both teams though with Sunbury's Rebecca Hicks' 26 goals from 37 shots, the only player on the court to reach 70 per cent in conversion.
North Ballarat continues to gather its momentum after a slowish start to the season by its standards.
Again, it was not the cleanest performance from the Roosters, but they did what they needed to do to score a 19-goal win over Sebastopol.
It was defensive performance of Keely Smith and Shannon Freeman that most pleased acting coach Stacey Matthews. But also the performance of Ebony Porter in goal attack was impressive, shooting 10 from 12 attempts.
Porter's move to attack allowed Matthews to push Poppy Douglass to wing attack, giving the team another option that it can use later in the season if required.
"I did try some different combinations which is nice to be able to do that sometimes," Matthews said. "It does a little while to settle and I thought the girls adapted well. It never hurts to have a few of those different combinations up your sleeve.
"Defensively we really shut down Sebas in their attack end. They are quite a fast moving team in transferring to the ring, so I thought we really worked well to get those intercepts, I thought Shannon and Keely did a really good job in there in putting the pressure on and stopping them.
"I also wanted us to work on our transition from defence to attack and I thought our transition worked really well today."
Sebastopol coach Georgia Cann said she was proud of the way her team stuck at the contest, but lamented a 15-goal head start which proved the difference.
"When any team gets a jump on you at the start of the game, that's always concerning," she said. "We did really try and re-set the game at half time.
"I was particularly happy and impressed with the girls in the last quarter. They won that by two goals, I wanted them to show character and not let it blow out.
"The conversation we've just had is, 'we know we've got it in us, we know we can match it with the best teams', it's all about execution and it's about when we're on court and things are going to way we hoped, what do we need t do to change the way we are playing to work our way back in there."
East Point finally got it first win of the season, after two draws, with a hard-fought eight-goal win over Melton.
It was the first quarter that did the damage for the Kangaroos, opening up a 14-6 advantage at the first change with Stacey Edge on fire shooting eight from nine attempts.
At various stages Melton looked like it could threaten, but the Kangaroos held their nerve when challenged, eventually running out 51-42 winners.
Sunbury's loss to Darley opened up the door for Melton South and it was something they were quick to jump through with a strong win over Bacchus Mash.
The Panthers moved to second after their 62-24 win over the Cobras. It was a game won in turnovers for Melton South who managed to put up 91 shots on the day to just 43 from their opponents. Akira McCormack shot 32 goals and Ashlee Bertocci hit 24 for the winners.
Lake Wendouree also got back on the winners list with a convincing win over Redan. The Lions held their own for much of the match, but the Lakers blew the game open late with 12 goals to three in the final quarter to win 47-31.
