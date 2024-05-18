BFNL WRAP | Triple treat of classics highlight monster round six

THREE of the best contests you will ever see have highlighted an incredible round six of Ballarat Football Netball League with East Point, Sunbury and Redan winning amazing games on Saturday.
Sunbury is now the only undefeated team in the competition after a thrilling come-from-behind win over Darley.
The Devils dominated the first quarter, with six scoring-shots-to-nil, but could not break away with just 2.4 on the board.
From that point on Sunbury at least got back in the contest and got the scoreboard ticking over, but the Devils still led by 19 points at the last change.
But the final term was all the Lions way, booting 5.6 to just 1.1 to pull away to a thrilling win, 10.10 (70) to 9.8 (62) and officially announce themselves as a premiership contender in season 2024.
In the other top four battle, it was another come-from-behind result and it's fair to say, probably the biggest upset of the season to date with East Point snatching a remarkable win over Melton.
The Kangaroos won 12.11 (83) to 12.6 (78), snatching the win in the dying moments of the contest thanks to Jacob Brown's second goal.
Early in the last quarter it looked like Melton had skipped away to a match-winning lead before the move of Brown forward paid dividends.
The Kangaroos then had to withstand a frantic final minute of the game, but were able to hold on in a huge confidence-boosting win.
The other thriller of the day came at City Oval when Redan held off a surging Lake Wendouree to score a three-point win.
It's fair to say the Lions made hard work of this one, trailing by 11 points at the last change, the home side kicked the first four goals of the last quarter to open up what looked to be a match-winning advantage of 16 points.
But the Lakers, chasing their first win of the season wouldn't be denied, getting the margin back to under a goal deep into the final quarter. They then had two big chances to win the game, but two set shot misses would prove costly,
They pressed one last time, but the siren rang out as they were heading forward, allowing Redan to escape with a 12.13 (85) to 12.10 (82) win.
The other two matches of the round were lop-sided with North Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh each winning by more than 100 points.
It's not to say Sebastopol wasn't competitive in the clash with the Roosters. The teams were locked together at the first change, but gradually North got on top and finished the match full of run with nine unanswered goals in the final term to win 20.14 (134) to 4.4 (28)
Bacchus Marsh also had a big win, too polished across the ground for Melton South, winning 20.11 (131) to 3.4 (22).
