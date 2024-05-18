Football game cancelled after accident near Gordon

UPDATED:
Football has resumed at Gordon Recreation Reserve after an incident on Saturday afternoon had initially had an air ambulance called to the venue.
The nearby incident is believed to have involved a collision between trail bikes in nearby state forest, however the air ambulance was not required to land on the oval.
The reserves game between Gordon and Bungaree was abandoned with the senior CHFL clash to get underway at 2.30pm as scheduled.
It is not known the extent of the injuries of those involved in the Gordon incident. Ambulance Victoria has been contacted for comment.
A 50-year-old Delacombe man has died after a crash involving a motorcyclist and a van at the corner of Victoria Street and Queen Street in Ballarat East on Friday night.
The man, the motorcycist, died at the scene, while the driver of the van, a 25-year-old man from Prahran was uninjured. The van driver was arrested at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries.
Police said officers were told a van collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of Victoria and Queen streets about 6.05pm.
Anyone who witnessed the collision in Ballarat East or has dash cam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
