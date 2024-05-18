'Feel the need for tweed': event transports festival-goers to good ol' time

HOW tweed it is to have been part of this popular tradition which lures people from across the state to get their vintage on and put pedal to the metal.
Ballarat Heritage Festival is a rare chance, many said, to get dressed up and ride old bikes in their collections for the annual tweed ride.
For Melbourne-based police sergeant Jason Doyle, character was important.
Sergeant Doyle wore an Italian police sergeant's uniform from the Carabinieri, the military police who are now part of the nation's police force. He said the flair of the Italian dress uniform actually looked vintage enough to fit right into the tweed ride.
"I am a cyclist and I collect different police uniforms, so I've been coming up here for a few years now," Sergeant Doyle said.
"This is a great event and shifting it to the [St Patrick's Cathedral] hall has been nice for creating a sense of community. Everyone likes looking at each other's outfits.
"One day I want to ride a penny-farthing."
Sergeant Doyle, while off-duty, has been called to help direct traffic during the ride in poor weather in the past.
Ten-year-old Audrey sewed her own dress for the occasion.
The tween from Diamond Creek admit tweed was a challenge fabric to sew - and mum helped a little with the pleats - but she did most of the work. Style with her nan's hat, a bag she found in the shops and a white fluffy cape, Audrey won the ride's best dressed tweed tot.
Audrey said she enjoyed the fashion scene.
City of Ballarat councillor Samantha McIntosh opted for a theatrical rabbit-style headpiece from milliner Rose Hudson, who is artist in residence at Ballarat Mining Exchange.
"Rose is a beautiful milliner and she's the perfect shop to have at the front for heritage festival," Cr McIntosh said. "She also made the cape and the corsage is handmade, each bloom."
Geelong vintage cycle collector Stewart Clissold had the honours of leading out the tweed ride on a 1989 Sparkbrook tricycle.
He came equipped with stickers reading, I feel the need for tweed.
"I love being part of it," Mr Clissold said.
He was also touting the southern hemisphere's most accurate replica of the 1817 Karl von Drais Drasire, which has been deemed the world's first bike.
Mr Clissold said the Drasire was the first two-wheeled machine for man, essentially a walking machine, and he quipped this was also the world's first contraception for males.
The Drasire was also a far cry from the bikes sported by the elites in this month's Giro d'Italia.
Mr Clissold bought the Drasire from Charlie Farren's now-late husband.
Mrs Farren chose to enter the ride in the Victorian-style dress and an 1887 tricycle. She considers herself the custodian to her husband's rare and vintage collection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.