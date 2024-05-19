When Hayley found the courage to volunteer, she found an awesome community

ONE of the biggest, most demanding jobs Hayley Bentley has been called to has been the search for missing Ballarat woman Samantha Murphy.
Days were long, the weather scorching and there were scores of the general public joining the search through bushlands in the city's east.
Ms Bentley said it was still hard, more than three months later, having tried everything with her fellow emergency service volunteers to have done what they could, for her family, but without closure.
For Ms Bentley, volunteering with the State Emergency Service has been an incredible way for her to give back to the community in between work and sport.
This comes as new data from Volunteering Australia shows people are finding it increasingly harder to prioritise volunteering amid the rising cost of living. About one-quarter of young people are not volunteering due to financial reasons, while more than half were incurring out-of-pocket expenses.
National and state volunteering advocacy bodies are working to find new ways and possibilities to showcase what volunteering could look like in the future.
This National Volunteer Week, Ms Bentley is encouraging people to try helping out a little, as much as they could, doing something they are passionate about.
Ms Bentley, who also runs the SES Ballarat team's fundraising drives, said the SES had been a great fit for her. She said volunteering for an emergency service might seem like an overwhelming time commitment but she could chip in as much or little time as suited her.
"I was originally from a sporting background and joined because I wanted to be a nurse and paramedic - I always wanted to do it, but never had the courage," Ms Bentley said.
"I love doing it because of the sense of the community. When we do a flood job, the relief on people's faces is because they see someone they can trust who will help.
"We do work together with other emergency services and it is nice for the community to get around us."
Volunteering Victoria acting chief executive officer Geoff Sharp said the national week would put volunteer efforts in a celebratory spotlight but also reinforced ongoing talks for what volunteering looked like in the future.
Mr Sharp, who lives in Ballarat, said volunteering had evolved from rounding up a few people to help, to instead being an often complicated process with protocols and safety checks.
He said volunteer resource centres were working to help ease the burden, especially for smaller volunteer-led organisations and in regional towns.
The Ballarat Foundation is this city's lead volunteer advocacy body.
Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales said volunteering was vital to the city's community and sporting clubs and challenges in finding people to help were not easing.
Mr Eales encouraged people to think about what they could do because volunteering had great well-being impacts for individuals and communities.
"One of the biggest barriers to people volunteering is the capacity to find time to give back," he said.
"Lifestyles are hectic and there is a lot happening...people's priorities are changing - but we also know the importance of connections to improve mental well-being."
Mr Eales and Mr Sharp agreed this National Volunteer Week was also important to celebrate the often hidden form of giving back.
From a state perspective, Mr Sharp said there were lots of different interpretations for volunteering, especially among different cultural and linguistically diverse groups.
He also had once been told, volunteering was not all scones with jam and cream anymore and "did not always involve a cup of tea".
He said many people did not recognise they were volunteering - it was just something they would do in helping others.
"For a lot of people, volunteering is an old word. I'm not volunteering, I'm just helping out," Mr Sharp said.
"I went to the volunteer recognition awards at Government House...You hear the stories of these people and you think you might be wasting time.
"But for every one of those people, there are people who are just doing a few hours a week - that all adds up to being a more caring community and more caring community.
"Not all volunteering has to be official and up in lights. Sometimes it's just grabbing a broom and sweeping up after the game."
The Ballarat Foundation will host a volunteer expo on Wednesday, May 22 at St Patrick's Cathedral hall in Dawson Street. The expo will showcase more than 40 volunteer-led organisations in Ballarat.
Ms Bentley, who has been busy preparing for an SES gala ball, said she had met "awesome" people from across the community in her emergency services role.
"If you're worried about volunteering - give it a go," Ms Bentley said. "Try it anyway and if it's not what you thought, that's fine. Just always try and give it a go."
