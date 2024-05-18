The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

CHFL R6 wrap: Bungaree takes down Eagles, Wickers roar loudest | details

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated May 18 2024 - 7:26pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There was plenty for Creswick to celebrate as its defeated Springbank at Wallace. Picture byuAdam Trafford.
There was plenty for Creswick to celebrate as its defeated Springbank at Wallace. Picture byuAdam Trafford.

Bungaree has left no doubt that right now it is the team to be beat in the Central Highlands Football League premiership race.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Winners and losers - Saturday, May 18
Winners and losers - Saturday, May 18
David Brehaut and Greg Gliddon
No comments

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.