CHFL R6 wrap: Bungaree takes down Eagles, Wickers roar loudest | details

Bungaree has left no doubt that right now it is the team to be beat in the Central Highlands Football League premiership race.
The Demons reinforced the status in a 32-point win over reigning premier Gordon at Gordon on Saturday.
Bungaree kicked away after a fiercely contested first half - sealing the high-pressure encounter with a five-goal last quarter.
While inaccuracy in front of goal hurt the Eagles, Bungaree made more of its opportunities.
The Demons made their first surge with three goals in quick time late in the second term and then capitalised on a 13-point lead at the last change.
Alex Browning was enormous in the last line of defence for Bungaree.
He was forced from the ground with a blood nose early and was unbeatable when he returned.
First-year player Joel Richardson and Tom Wakefield made their presence felt through the midfield.
No one worked harder for Gordon than Ethan Crackel and Jesse Lampi, but the Eagles lacked the sharp edge they are usually known for.
CRESWICK kept Springbank winless at Wallace - saluting by 27 points.
With the fifth consecutive loss the Tigers' finals hopes have almost evaporated.
For the Wickers, their second win of the season was a rare success over the Tigers and one to savour.
DAYLESFORD held on for its second narrow in as many weeks - downing Dunnstown by six points at Dunnstown.
The Towners finished the better, coming from 14 points down at three-quarter time, but once again the Bulldogs did it what it to do.
This keeps Daylesford undefeated and in second position.
BUNINYONG has worked its way into the top four.
The Bombers held on by nine points against Rokewood-Corindhap at Rokewood.
Buyninyong had a firm group on the game, leading by 25 points going into the last quarter.
For the second week in a row though the Grasshoppers finished hard, but was left with too much to do after a slow start.
SKIPTON had to work hard to stave of Ballan by 13 points at Ballan.
Once again Ballan made scoring hard and the Emus just managed to do enough.
IN other games, Learmonth downed Waubra by 46 points, Hepburn had the better of Clunes by 65 points and Newlyn remains unbeaten with a 134-point victory over Beaufort.
BUNGAREE 24, 220.3
DAYLESFORD 24, 152.88
NEWLYN 18, 298.29
BUNINYONG 18, 120.25
SKIPTON 16, 168.26
GORDON 16, 129.78
HEPBURN 12, 131.18
CARNGHAM-LINTON 12, 126.42
Learmonth 12, 102.58
Dunnstown 8, 97.07
Clunes 8, 78.07
Creswick 8, 69.72
Waubra 8, 58.67
Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 85.14
Ballan 8, 60.77
Springbank 0, 67.19
Beaufort 0, 30.52
Bungaree 2.1 5.2 7.5 12.9 (81)
Gordon 2.6 3.8 4.10 6.13 (49)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Lukich 4, T.Elliott 3, I.Quick 2, J.Sardo 1, J.Murphy 1, J.Mahar 1; Gordon: B.Sutcliffe 2, Z.Ryan 2, A.Toohey 1, M.Griffiths 1
BEST - Bungaree: A.Browning, J.Richardson, N.Browning, T.Wakefield, T.Elliott, M.Lawless; Gordon: Z.Ryan, E.Crackel, M.Gunnell, L.Gunnell, J.Lampi, M.Nolan
Skipton 3.2 6.7 6.10 8.11 (59)
Ballan 2.7 4.8 5.9 6.10 (46)
GOALS - Skipton: J.Webster 3, P.Graham 2, L.Stranks 1, M.Cullinan 1; Ballan: B.Colley 2, H.Bongart 1, C.Parsons-Jones 1, R.Bongart 1, J.Kurzman 1
BEST - Skipton: J.Maddock, L.Lamb, S.Romeril, P.Graham, N.Strangio, B.Krol; Ballan: R.Bongart, B.Colley, J.Arnold, D.Velden, K.Heafield, D.Pike
Learmonth 2.4 5.5 8.9 11.13 (79)
Waubra 0.2 2.3 2.6 4.9 (33)
GOALS - Learmonth: J.Dunne 3, M.Rowe 2, D.Anderson 2, D.Folkes 2, T.Mitchell 1, L.Vercoe 1; Waubra: L.McLeod 2, D.Robertson 1, T.Ford 1
BEST - Learmonth: T.Mitchell, C.Kimber, J.Laidlaw, L.Ozols, P.Collins, A.Hare; Waubra: H.Roscoe, J.Knights, A.McPherson, L.McLeod, T.Ford, M.Mcquillan
Newlyn 7.3 12.6 16.10 24.13 (157)
Beaufort 1.0 1.2 1.3 3.5 (23)
GOALS - Newlyn: K.Collins 6, M.Phelps 5, D.Fishwick 2, K.Prendergast 2, S.Willmott 2, L.Hoy 2, L.Prendergast 2, D.Mizzeni 1, D.Wehrung 1, P.Labbett 1; Beaufort: F.Carnes 2, H.Slater 1
BEST - Newlyn: D.Wehrung, M.Phelps, C.Giampaolo, L.Hoy, J.Milne, J.Labbett; Beaufort: H.Slater, C.Mahony, T.Haase, F.Carnes, M.Jenkins, J.Appleton
Buninyong 4.3 7.5 9.8 10.11 (71)
Rokewood Corindhap 1.2 2.5 5.7 9.8 (62)
GOALS - Buninyong: not supplied; Rokewood Corindhap: J.White 1, L.Philp 1, J.Morgan 1, C.Jeffrey 1, M.Lockyer 1, C.Long 1, W.Hamer 1, M.Rivett 1, R.Aikman 1
BEST - Buninyong: not supplied; Rokewood Corindhap: M.Rivett, Z.Jenkins, C.Jeffrey, T.Lamb, C.Long, M.Lockyer
Creswick 3.2 7.3 12.5 15.8 (98)
Springbank 4.5 4.9 7.9 10.11 (71)
GOALS - Creswick: J.Thomas 3, L.Ryan 3, L.Scheele 2, R.Antonio 2, J.Anagnostou 2, B.Plover 1, P.Taranto 1, T.Randall 1; Springbank: B.Haintz 5, N.Gordon 1, K.Maher 1, Z.Bozanich 1, S.Donegan 1, Z.Kennedy 1
BEST - Creswick: J.Mcintyre, M.Hottes, P.Taranto, L.Ryan, L.Scheele, W.Preston; Springbank: S.Duggan, P.Glanford, B.Haintz, H.Twaits, K.Maher, J.Bawden
Hepburn 17.16 (118)
Clunes 8.5 (53)
GOALS - Hepburn: not supplied; Clunes: not supplied
BEST - Hepburn Seniors: B.Mckay, B.Pedretti, A.McKay, M.Mckay, J.Wallesz, M.Banner; Clunes: M.Ryan, A.Riches, T.Nunn, D.Bulluss, L.Wrigley, C.Newton
Daylesford 1.2 5.4 8.6 11.6 (72)
Dunnstown 1.2 3.6 5.10 9.12 (66)
GOALS - Daylesford: C.Molivas 5, B.Jones 2, C.Peart 1, A.Panayi 1, M.Cummings 1, A.Lambert 1; Dunnstown: B.Collins 3, R.Walsh 3, M.Henderson 1, C.McKay 1, F.Stevenson 1
BEST - Daylesford: J.Schroder, T.Lee, A.Boyse, J.Steen, A.Lambert, C.Molivas; Dunnstown: W.Henderson, C.Tangey, L.Rae, J.Crone, R.Adams, P.Britt
