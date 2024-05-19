Plenty to 'tri' for with Exford school bus crash survivors teaming up

EXFORD school bus crash survivors Awheata and Cadin say they choose to not really think a lot about the event that dramatically changed their lives.
They want to get on with living - like teaming up to complete a Noosa triathlon distance event on a cold, misty Ballarat morning.
The duo were among a small group of peers from the crash taking part in the annual KIDS Foundation Tri 4 KIDS fundraiser on May 19.
All efforts will help more families from their school, directly affected by the crash, to be involved in camps and KIDS Foundation programs.
It has been one year since the crash which involved 47 children.
Awheata, who no longer has her left arm, said the crash had made a big difference to her life.
"The KIDS Foundation helps so much," Awheata said. "When the camps do come around, I get so excited. I'm always like 'yes - I get to see my friends again from all the other camps'."
Cadin said it was great to swim with the dolphins on camp and meet lots of other children.
Long-time KIDS Foundation ambassador Matt Thiele, a burns survivor, said the part he loved about his role was watching how much children like Awheata and Cadin continued to grow after a traumatic event in his life.
Mr Thiele was three-years-old when he was trapped in a car fire and sustained burns to more than 30 per cent of his body.
He had been shy and worried about fitting in on his first camp. The he realised he was not the only child "doing it tough".
Mr Thiele said he saw other children making the most of their lives and wanted to do the same.
For the Tri 4 KIDS, Mr Thiele was happy to jump into any role to help cheer participants along.
Teams and individuals set out on a 1.5-kilometre swim at Ballarat Aquatic Centre - there was the option of dry swimming, or miming on this leg - before a 40km cycle at Hot Temple and 10km run on a looped course from Hot Temple's Howitt Street base.
Awheata, now in grade six, and Cadin, year seven, had planned to just do the ride but ended up going for a run as well.
They said they pull on the Kids Foundation orange tops and it makes them happy.
The Kids Foundation was established by Ballarat's Susie O'Neill in 1993 to support child survivors of traumatic injury and prevent childhood injury.
Mr Thiele said as a child he would never be doing what he did now, including public speaking. He continued to challenge himself, such as trying horse riding on the last camp, and liked to see new generations giving everything a go.
