The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Plenty to 'tri' for with Exford school bus crash survivors teaming up

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 19 2024 - 7:09pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exford school bus crash survivors Ashton, Cadin and Awheata with KIDS Foundation founder Susie O'Neill in the Hot Temple cycle leg of the Tri 4 KIDS fundraiser on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Picture by Kate Healy
Exford school bus crash survivors Ashton, Cadin and Awheata with KIDS Foundation founder Susie O'Neill in the Hot Temple cycle leg of the Tri 4 KIDS fundraiser on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Picture by Kate Healy

EXFORD school bus crash survivors Awheata and Cadin say they choose to not really think a lot about the event that dramatically changed their lives.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.