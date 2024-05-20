BFNL STATS AND VIDEOS | Is head-to-head the way to slow down Darley star?

SUNBURY v DARLEY
Little could separate Sunbury and Darley on the field and the stats well-and-truly back that up, with only a handful of possessions between the two sides.
While Darley's Brett Bewley had the equal most touches on the ground, but his influence was certainly less than it has been in the opening weeks, finishing with 29, the same as teammate Luther Baker, who had the game high clearances of 10.
It was Jake Egan who was charged with the job on Bewley, Egan himself picked up 19 touches of which 11 were contested.
Sunbury's best according the stats released from Premier Data was again Josh Guthrie who had 26 disposals at 10 tackles.
MELTON v EAST POINT
Both coaches agreed that the best team won when East Point came from the clouds to defeat Melton and the statistics back that up with four of the top five players on the ground in terms of ranking points coming from the Kangaroos.
Leading East Point home was a clear best-on-ground performance from Matt Johnston who had 39 possessions.
Mickitja Rotumah-Onus might have only had 23 touches for the day, but did all the grunt work with 20 of those being contested.
Luke Heaney was Melton's best with four goals having been swung forward to great affect but he didn't have enough teammates around him to get the Bloods across the line.
REDAN v LAKE WENDOUREE
What a contested battle we saw at City Oval when Redan held off a surging Lake Wendouree to hold on by three points.
In all 13 players finished with more than 10 contested possessions on the day with Redan's Khy Jess a stand-out with 36 possessions, 22 contested, 10 tackles and two goals in the near complete performance.
Joel O'Connell continued his huge season for Lake Wendouree with 31 touches and 19 contested while Redan's Lachie George was in fine form with 28 touches of his own and 12 clearances.
For the second time in three weeks, the opposition had a lot more of the ball than Redan, yet the Lions got the points, with Redan's pressure acts slightly higher across the game leading to the narrow win.
BACCHUS MARSH v MELTON SOUTH
Bacchus Marsh's big win over Melton South was set up by the Cobras having the top seven ranking point scorers on the ground.
Big man Luke Goetz was again dominant, finishing with 180 ranking points, which included 51 hit outs as well as two goals.
Josh Huxtable had a huge game with 31 disposals, eight clearances and four goals.
Melton South would be thrilled with the game of Cody Chapman with his 26 possessions included 12 contested touches, eight clearances and seven tackles.
NORTH BALLARAT v SEBASTOPOL
Despite the final margin exceeding 100 points, it was a pressure-packed contest between North Ballarat and Sebastopol with the Roosters pressure rating at 189 compared to 185 from the Burra.
In the end, it was the overall possessions from North Ballarat that made the difference with 53 more touches on the day.
The Roosters had the six highest ranking points scorers on the day with Riley Polkinghorne having it 37 times while Elliott Lamb and Brock Leonard were prolific in the clearance racking up 22 between them.
Sebastopol's best was Bailey Medwell who had 28 touches, 12 kicks and 16 handballs, spending a lot of time trying to get the ball moving.
