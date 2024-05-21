BFNL VOTES | The pack tightens at the top of the leaderboard

Sunbury's Josh Guthrie has closed the gap on runaway leader Brett Bewley in The Courier player of the year award after picking up maximum votes in Saturday's thrilling wins over the Devisl
Bewley continued his record of polling in every game this season when he snared two votes for his 29 touches after going head-to-head with Jake Egan, who himself earned a vote.
East Point's Matt Johnston and North Ballarat's Riley Polkinghorne also made big moves up the leaderboard when both scored top votes in their clubs' wins while Bacchus Marsh's Josh Huxtable and Redan's Khy Jess also scored the top marks.
The leaderboard has Bewley out in front on 25 votes, five clear of Guthrie, who himself is three votes clear of the chasing pack.
SUNBURY v DARLEY
5 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
4 - Luther Baker (Darley)
3 - Tyson Lever (Sunbury)
2 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
1 - Jake Egan (Sunbury)
MELTON v EAST POINT
5 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
4 - Mickitjak Rotumah-Onus (East Point)
3 - Jackson Merrett (East Point)
2 - Luke Heaney (Melton)
1 - Lachlan Walker (Melton)
REDAN v LAKE WENDOUREE
5 - Khy Jess (Redan)
4 - Joel O'Connell (Lake Wendouree)
3 - Lachlan George (Redan)
2 - Jacob Short (Redan)
1 - Angus Gove (Lake Wendouree)
BACCHUS MARSH v MELTON SOUTH
5 - Josh Huxtable (Bacchus Marsh)
4 - Tyson Shea (Bacchus Marsh)
3 - Kade Hilton (Bacchus Marsh)
2 - Cody Chapman (Melton South)
1 - Luke Goetz (Bacchus Marsh)
NORTH BALLARAT v SEBASTOPOL
5 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
4 - Elliott Lamb (North Ballarat)
3 - Brock Leonard (North Ballarat)
2 - Ned Nash (North Ballarat)
1 - Jamie Quick (North Ballarat)
LEADERBOARD
25 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
20 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
17 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
17- Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
14 - Tyson Shea (Bacchus Marsh)
14 - Billy Myers (Darley)
14 - Lachlan Cassidy (Sebastopol)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.