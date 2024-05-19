CHFL R6 review: Bungaree emotions run high, Creswick ends Tiger drought

Bungaree coach Ryan Waight has expressed pride in the way the Demons responded to a challenging week to overcome reigning premier Gordon in Eagles country in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
Waight said it had been a tough lead-up, particularly on the injury front.
He said it was difficult and it had been extremely satisfying to get over Gordon playing differently to what they were accustomed to.
Bungaree kicked away to a final margin of 32 points, but it was not until time-on in the last quarter that it could feel comfortable - that moment coming after Gordon missed a shot on goal to close within 10 points.
The Demons responded with a major and rounded out the game with the last three goals.
Bungaree remains unbeaten and on top of the ladder ahead of Daylesford and Newlyn, which are also undefeated, while Gordon's first loss drops it to sixth.
Waight acknowledged post-game he was not one to get carried away or emotional, but there certainly was some emotion as he addressed his players.
"I'm proud of everyone who wore the jumper. It was a fantastic effort."
Bungaree had to work hard in what Waight described as a scrap.
Gordon and Bungaree each produced the kind of pressure expected from premiership contenders - closing down space, forcing errors and creating turnovers.
Gordon coach Brenton Payne lamented basic skill errors - many out of character for the Eagles.. "It was frustrating."
Payne said Gordon had missed the chance early to take a firm grip on the game with inaccurate kicking for goal.
The Eagles led by five points at quarter time, but could have easily had a three or four-goal break given the opportuniies they had.
Bungaree made its first decisive move with three quick goals via James Lukich in the latter stages of the second term and then went into the last term with a handy 13-point lead - not a big margin, but decisive in a low-scoring affair.
Then it was a matter of holding that advantage, and the Demons were able to do that.
Alex Browning played a massive role with Dalton Murphy for Bungaree in the last line of defence, where the likes of Brendan Sutcliffe were unable to find his customary space for Gordon.
Joel Richardson and Tom Elliott were also prominent, while for Gordon it was the efforts of Ethan Crackel, Zack Ryan and Jesse Lampi which caused Bungaree no end of headaches in a close-checking contest.
Ben Willian injured an ankle, while Max Lawless will have a mandatory 21 games out after suffering concussion in the closing minutes.
For Gordon, Sutcliffe dislocated a thumb and Frank Violi had an ankle issue.
Bungaree 2.1 5.2 7.5 12.9 (81)
Gordon 2.6 3.8 4.10 6.13 (49)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Lukich 4, T.Elliott 3, I.Quick 2, J.Sardo 1, J.Murphy 1, J.Mahar 1; Gordon: B.Sutcliffe 2, Z.Ryan 2, A.Toohey 1, M.Griffiths 1
BEST - Bungaree: A.Browning, J.Richardson, N.Browning, T.Wakefield, T.Elliott, M.Lawless; Gordon: Z.Ryan, E.Crackel, M.Gunnell, L.Gunnell, J.Lampi, M.Nolan
Daylesford had another narrow escape - this time against Dunnstown at Dunnstown.
For the second week in a row it came back after losing the lead in the last quarter to win by six points.
Bulldogs coach Hamish Jarrad said it was pleasing to get out of another tight contest with a win.
He said the experience that they had added to the side this season was making all the difference, with the Bulldogs now knowing how to win the close wins.
Dunnstown charged from 14 points down at three quarter time to hit the lead midway through the final term, but it lasted less than a minute.
Jarrad said once back in front he felt the Bulldogs were able to control the match.
Dunnstown joint coach Glenn Wilkins said despite the loss there were plenty of positives for the Towners.
"We're not that far off. We're doing a lot right. Small things are costing us."
Daylesford can lock in finals with an unbeaten run of six.
Nine wins was enough to play finals in 2022 and it would have been enough again last season.
Daylesford is within touching distance of reaching that target.
Daylesford 1.2 5.4 8.6 11.6 (72)
Dunnstown 1.2 3.6 5.10 9.12 (66)
GOALS - Daylesford: C.Molivas 5, B.Jones 2, C.Peart 1, A.Panayi 1, M.Cummings 1, A.Lambert 1; Dunnstown: B.Collins 3, R.Walsh 3, M.Henderson 1, C.McKay 1, F.Stevenson 1
BEST - Daylesford: J.Schroder, T.Lee, A.Boyse, J.Steen, A.Lambert, C.Molivas; Dunnstown: W.Henderson, C.Tangey, L.Rae, J.Crone, R.Adams, P.Britt
Skipton had to work overtime to get over Ballan by 13 points at Ballan.
While the Blues have just one win, they are proving extremely tough to score against - especially at home.
Daylesford has been the side to get hold them so far, but that was away.
Bungaree's 73 points is the highest score Ballan as conceded on its own patch, with its three home games all against top eight teams.
Ballan was within seven points of Skipton at three quarter time and an upset was on the cards - even moreso when it drew level..
The Emus were just able to do enough in a game that shows how far Ballan has come this season.
The Blues failed to kick a goal against Skipton last season.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said Ballan certainly knew how to use a home ground advantage - flooding back on a ground smaller than most.
He said in the end he was satisfied to o away with the win - a result which consolidates the Emus in fifth spot.
Skipton went into the game without Andrew Pitson and Declan Phillips, who were withdrawals from the selected side.
Skipton 3.2 6.7 6.10 8.11 (59)
Ballan 2.7 4.8 5.9 6.10 (46)
GOALS - Skipton: J.Webster 3, P.Graham 2, L.Stranks 1, M.Cullinan 1; Ballan: B.Colley 2, H.Bongart 1, C.Parsons-Jones 1, R.Bongart 1, J.Kurzman 1
BEST - Skipton: J.Maddock, L.Lamb, S.Romeril, P.Graham, N.Strangio, B.Krol; Ballan: R.Bongart, B.Colley, J.Arnold, D.Velden, K.Heafield, D.Pike
Learmonth ended a three-game losing run.
The Lakies desperately need the premiership points.
It did not matter how.
So they did what they had to in overcoming neighbour Waubra by 46 points at Learmonth to sit ninth - just percentage outside the top eight.
Learmonth kept its nose in front in the first half and then pout the foot down with three goals in the third quarte while keep the Roos goalless and that proved more than enough.
Learmonth coach Jake Dunne booted three goals in just his second game of the season.
Dunne felt the only downside was not winning by a bigger margin for needed percentage.
"I thought we could have won by more."
He said Learmonth had had the better of the contest between the arc, but not capitslised on this.
Waubra coach Trav Ford said the Roos had not been as consistent from quarter to quarter as it been, pointing to a goalless third term.
.Waubra lost ruckman/key forward Dean Robertson and Riley Petrascu to hamstring injuries.
Learmonth 2.4 5.5 8.9 11.13 (79)
Waubra 0.2 2.3 2.6 4.9 (33)
GOALS - Learmonth: J.Dunne 3, M.Rowe 2, D.Anderson 2, D.Folkes 2, T.Mitchell 1, L.Vercoe 1; Waubra: L.McLeod 2, D.Robertson 1, T.Ford 1
BEST - Learmonth: T.Mitchell, C.Kimber, J.Laidlaw, L.Ozols, P.Collins, A.Hare; Waubra: H.Roscoe, J.Knights, A.McPherson, L.McLeod, T.Ford, M.Mcquillan
Newlyn had a predictable commanding 134-point win against Beaufort at Beaufort.
The winless Crows had now answers to the power of the Cats as they went down by more than 100 points for the third time this season.
Kieran Collins kicked six goals - his third tally of four or more - and Mitch Phelps finished with five.
Newlyn is cruising, sitting unbeaten in third position.
Newlyn 7.3 12.6 16.10 24.13 (157)
Beaufort 1.0 1.2 1.3 3.5 (23)
GOALS - Newlyn: K.Collins 6, M.Phelps 5, D.Fishwick 2, K.Prendergast 2, S.Willmott 2, L.Hoy 2, L.Prendergast 2, D.Mizzeni 1, D.Wehrung 1, P.Labbett 1; Beaufort: F.Carnes 2, H.Slater 1
BEST - Newlyn: D.Wehrung, M.Phelps, C.Giampaolo, L.Hoy, J.Milne, J.Labbett; Beaufort: H.Slater, C.Mahony, T.Haase, F.Carnes, M.Jenkins, J.Appleton
Buninyong has its season ticking over nicely after a hard-fought nine-point win over Rokewood-Corindhap at Rokewood.
The Bombers have dropped just the one game in the opening six and sit comfortably in fourth position.
Buninyong set up the success in the first half, smothering the Grasshoppers defensively.
The visits gave up only two goals to lead by 30 points.
Just as it did the previous week, Rokewood-Corindhap found new life after the main break and closed within a kick in the last term.
However, again the Grasshoppers could not do enough and paid the price for a slow start.
Their finals hopes are in tatters with just the one win.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said he had been happy with the first half - "i was really gpood" - but Rokewood-Corindhap had been hard to beat once they got going.
He said four early wins had the Bombers well placed, taking away any urgency to rush back players from injury.
Grasshoppers coach Shaune Moloney said he was at a loss as to why they had been slow to get up and going in games.
He said was not giving up on the season yet, but admitted it was going to be hard.
Moloney while losing games by five six and nine points showed they were not far away, it also provide a sense of frustration.
Rokewood-Corindhap lost Matthieu Brehaut with a knee injury in the opening minutes, with the extent of the issue not known.
Buninyong 4.3 7.5 9.8 10.11 (71)
Rokewood-Corindhap 1.2 2.5 5.7 9.8 (62)
GOALS - Buninyong: not supplied; Rokewood-Corindhap: J.White 1, L.Philp 1, J.Morgan 1, C.Jeffrey 1, M.Lockyer 1, C.Long 1, W.Hamer 1, M.Rivett 1, R.Aikman 1
BEST - Buninyong: not supplied; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Rivett, Z.Jenkins, C.Jeffrey, T.Lamb, C.Long, M.Lockyer
Creswick has ended a long drought against Springbank.
The Wickers defeated Springbank for the first time since 2008 at Wallace.
While it was a special moment for Creswick and cause for a big celebration, it was also another nail in the coffin of Springbank's season.
The Tigers remain winless, with defeats in each of their five games in the opening six rounds.
Although statistically they still have time to climb their way into the top eight, the form of last year's grand finalist suggests otherwise.
The day belonged to Creswick, but there was nothing easy about the 27-point victory.
The Wickers came out of the blocks hard and fast, but Springbank settled and but for a run of shots on goal hitting the post the Tigers would most likely have had a greater lead than the nine-point advantage they took to quarter time.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said their preparation had focused on being able to deal with Springbank's system.
He said despite the Tigers' being down on form they retained a system that had taken them to back-to-back grand finals and taking that on was always going to be a big challenge.
Borchers said with a few adjustments Creswick had responded well after quarter time to gradually take control.
The Wickers picked up some momentum with a four-goal second quarter and set up what would be a winning break with five in the third From there, there was no letting go.
Creswick 3.2 7.3 12.5 15.8 (98)
Springbank 4.5 4.9 7.9 10.11 (71)
GOALS - Creswick: J.Thomas 3, L.Ryan 3, L.Scheele 2, R.Antonio 2, J.Anagnostou 2, B.Plover 1, P.Taranto 1, T.Randall 1; Springbank: B.Haintz 5, N.Gordon 1, K.Maher 1, Z.Bozanich 1, S.Donegan 1, Z.Kennedy 1
BEST - Creswick: J.Mcintyre, M.Hottes, P.Taranto, L.Ryan, L.Scheele, W.Preston; Springbank: S.Duggan, P.Glanford, B.Haintz, H.Twaits, K.Maher, J.Bawden
Hepburn has again done enough to stay on track - defeating Clunes by 65 points.
It was a game the Burras had to have and they achieved that in front of home crowd.
They sit on three wins and three losses in seventh position.
Having already played four teams in the top eight, Hepburn's fixture suggests they are still on target to press for a top four finish.
Clunes was again reminded just how far off the pace it is.
Hepburn joint coach Shane Fisher said the Burras had taken a while to get going, but had deleivered in the second half.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said he had been pleased with the way the Magpies had taken the game up to the home team in the first half before kicking away.
"I felt we were doing okay, but then we were blown away."
Davidson said Hepburn's midfield had had a big say.
Brandyn Davidson injured a knee and Jacob Dyer suffered a shoulder injury.
Hepburn 17.16 (118)
Clunes 8.5 (53)
GOALS - Hepburn: M. Banner 5, B.McKay 3, Q.Butt 2, D.Dennis 1, I.Grant 1, M.McKay 1, B.Noble 1; Clunes: J.Thomas 2, A.Bowd 1, D.Coon 1, M.Matter, T.Nunn, M.Ryan 1, L.Saligari 1
KBEST - Hepburn Seniors: B.McKay, B.Pedretti, A.McKay, M.Mckay, J.Wallesz, M.Banner; Clunes: M.Ryan, A.Riches, T.Nunn, D.Bulluss, L.Wrigley, C.Newton
BUNGAREE 24, 220.3
DAYLESFORD 24, 152.88
NEWLYN 18, 298.29
BUNINYONG 18, 120.25
SKIPTON 16, 168.26
GORDON 16, 129.78
HEPBURN 12, 131.18
CARNGHAM-LINTON 12, 126.42
Learmonth 12, 102.58
Dunnstown 8, 97.07
Clunes 8, 78.07
Creswick 8, 69.72
Waubra 8, 58.67
Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 85.14
Ballan 8, 60.77
Springbank 0, 67.19
Beaufort 0, 30.52
