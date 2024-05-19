The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

CHFL R6 review: Bungaree emotions run high, Creswick ends Tiger drought

DB
By David Brehaut
May 19 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bungaree ruckman Dallas Martin gets a good hold on the jumper of Luke Gunnell (Gordon) in this contest. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Bungaree ruckman Dallas Martin gets a good hold on the jumper of Luke Gunnell (Gordon) in this contest. Picture by Adam Trafford.

GORDON V BUNGAREE

Bungaree coach Ryan Waight has expressed pride in the way the Demons responded to a challenging week to overcome reigning premier Gordon in Eagles country in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.