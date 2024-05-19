Reath tastes golden success in Japan, Sherman fourth

HIGH jumper Yual Reath has taken out the biggest event in his young career to date, clearing 2.30m to win the Golden Grand Prix event in Japan on Sunday.
Reath cleared 2.30m at his second attempt, to defeat Korean Sanghyeok Woo, who cleared 2.27m, but was unable to match the 24-year-old from Ballarat who celebrated his birthday at the weekend.
Reath then had three attempts to scale the direct Olymic qualifying mark of 2.33m, but was unsuccessful at all of those attempts.
The result however will ensure Reath, the national high jump champion, a huge ranking boost as he heads towards the Oceania Championships in Fiji in June.
Not only did Reath win the event, he was also the clear top Australian with Brandon Starc jumping 2.20m, but missing all three attempts at 2.24m
Reath, who was ranked 22nd in the world going into the event, said he was excited to claim his first major international crown at his first attempt.
"I ran out of strength a bit in the end, I was fine through all my earlier jumps, but didn't have it for the last three," he said.
"I'm really happy with the result, hopefully these points can put me into the top 15 and if I can get a good result in the Oceania's, I can move inside the top 10.
"What makes me really happy today is I've managed to beat the world number four, so I'm really happy with it."
Ballarat's 400m sprinter Cooper Sherman also competed at the prestigious event, up against some of the best sprinters in the world.
Sherman finished fourth in the 400m race in a time of 45.06 seconds. The race was taken out comfortably by Japan's Kentaro Sato in a time of 45.21 seconds. Sherman would be happy with the run after he admitted to some disappointment at his performance at the World Relay Championships in the Bahamas earlier this month.
Former Ballarat Clarendon College runner Stewart McSweyn also had a big weekend. McSwyen broke through for his fastest ever time of 5000m, smashing through 13 minute barrier for the first time.
Up against a host of the world's best long distance runners, McSweyn finished the 5000m event at Drake Stadium in Los Angeles in 12.56.07, just under five seconds behind winner Selemon Barega from Ethiopia.
Later this week, Buninyong's Sam Rizzo will hit the track at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe Japan.
The nine-day event got underway at the weekend with Rizzo set to compete n both the T54 1500m and the T54 800m. The heats for the 1500m will be held at 10.30am on Tuesday morning Australian time with the final scheduled for noon on Wednesday.
The 800m race is the final event on the card with the heats to be held at 7.30pm on May 24 with the final at 7.35pm on May 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.