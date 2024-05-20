Council to audit land and investigate vacant homes in action plan

Amid more people living homeless in Ballarat, and community services facing more and more people in need, residents have been crying out for the City of Ballarat council to take action.
The council has released a 12-page draft social housing action plan to find a tangible direction to take.
Community service leaders from Uniting, Catholic Care and Cafs have all said the one thing they want to see to ease the strain was more affordable housing.
Council's role in tackling homelessness has been limited to advocating to higher levels of government, but the council has more capacity for change when it comes to housing.
Ballarat's population is growing at around two per cent annually and 50,000 people are estimated to move to the region by 2041.
People are already struggling to find rentals in 2024.
On Monday, May 20, the council released a draft social and affordable housing action plan built around themes of land, policy and planning, community engagement, partnerships and advocacy and further investigations.
The action plan intends to have outcomes of "better housing diversity, increased affordable housing" and greater state and federal government "investment and leadership."
Some key actions include auditing City of Ballarat owned land and assets which may be suitable for social and affordable housing and also an audit of state-owned land for potential sites.
Once these have been identified, the council will present the results to active housing providers for partnership.
Council will "encourage developers to make provision for social and affordable housing with subdivisions".
The council will also see if it can employ a two-year housing solutions broker to investigate possible affordable housing sites and also connect landowners with affordable housing developers.
Council would undertake some investigations to get a better understanding of the housing crisis, including a focus on older, low-income residents and see if a Home Share program would be practical in Ballarat.
The action plan would also seek to get a better understanding of current, available housing.
Council will investigate to get hard data on vacant houses to and short term accommodation and whether it has effects on housing affordability in Ballarat.
The council is also working on a housing strategy which will help plan Ballarat's housing growth based on community needs.
Mayor Des Hudson said the action plan was a first for the council.
"We know the housing issue is growing in Australia and Ballarat is not immune from that, so there is an urgent need for action now," he said.
"While there are some roles that local government play within social and affordable housing, there are also constraints that must be considered along with the main responsibilities that sit with other levels of government."
The action plan is on the City of Ballarat MySay page, where public feedback can also be submitted via a brief survey and close June 16.
The final Social and Affordable Housing Action Plan is expected to be delivered to council in July.
Drop-in sessions will be held:
