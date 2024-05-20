The Courier
Two people arrested after woman assaulted during afternoon break-in

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated May 20 2024 - 6:00pm, first published 2:47pm
Police outside the house in Wendouree. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Police outside the house in Wendouree. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Two people have been arrested for a daylight-burglary where they used a rock to smash the window of a Wendouree home before assaulting the woman living there.

