Two people arrested after woman assaulted during afternoon break-in

Two people have been arrested for a daylight-burglary where they used a rock to smash the window of a Wendouree home before assaulting the woman living there.
Police allege about 1pm on Sunday May 19, 2024, a 19-year-old man and 53-year-old woman threw a rock through the window of a Grevillea Road home, before entering the property.
They then assaulted the female occupant, who did not sustain any physical injuries, before fleeing the scene.
On Sunday afternoon, several Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit detectives could be seen making enquiries near the Grevillea Road address.
The man and woman were then arrested by detectives at a Wendouree address on Monday.
The pair are currently assisting police with enquiries into the alleged aggravated burglary and assault.
It comes after a busy weekend for emergency services in Ballarat, which saw an air ambulance called to Gordon on Saturday following a trail bike collisions, and the death of a 50-year-old Delacombe man in a crash in Ballarat East on Friday night.
The man, who was riding a motorbike, died at the scene, and a 25-year-old Prahran van driver has been arrested by police and is assisting them with enquiries.
