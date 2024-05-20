The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Which roads should be on the list for repairs after 'significant' funding boost?

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
May 21 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recreation Road in Mount Clear between Geelong Road and Yankee Flat Road. Picture by Adam Trafford
Recreation Road in Mount Clear between Geelong Road and Yankee Flat Road. Picture by Adam Trafford

Managing dust during the summer for Tracie Currie is almost impossible, as more than 300 cars and trucks drive along the unsealed Recreation Road in Mount Clear every day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.