Which roads should be on the list for repairs after 'significant' funding boost?

Managing dust during the summer for Tracie Currie is almost impossible, as more than 300 cars and trucks drive along the unsealed Recreation Road in Mount Clear every day.
She said the dust can be "overwhelming" at times.
Ms Currie has been keeping count of the number of vehicles on the road over the past months.
On one day in March, 334 vehicles passed - 170 cars, 112 trucks and a few bikes and pedestrians.
But council is considering sealing the road, and will soon have more money to get it done.
A federal government funding program, Roads to Recovery will be increased to help councils improve or maintain local roads.
This could be reconstruction, kerb works or improved drainage.
The federal transport department said this was supposed to supplement additional funding from councils.
In recent years, including in the 2023-24 budget, the City of Ballarat received $1.5 million from the federal government.
In 2022 Langstaffe Drive in Wendouree, near Mount Rowan Secondary School was upgraded.
The project cost $926,750 for pavement reconstruction, kerb works and improved drainage - $766,453 was paid for with Roads to Recovery funding.
Over the next five years, the federal government will give council an extra $13 million on top of that funding.
Mayor Des Hudson said the extra money was enough for "a significant road upgrade".
"One we know is high up on our list of priorities is Recreation Road," he said.
"It's a significant link within that particular part of our municipality that gets quite a bit of traffic and it is completely unsealed at the moment."
Cr Hudson said said the extra funding from the Roads to Recovery program was extremely important, particularly for more rural communities which have a smaller rate base but more kilometres of roads to maintain.
Ms Currie said she wanted to see the road upgraded to account for all road users and the environment.
The completion of the Bunny Trail, a walking track in the area, means there are more recreational walkers and cyclists.
Students from Mount Clear College cross the road to get to school, Ms Currie said.
"If it's going to be upgraded, it needs to be done in an environmentally-sensitive way," she said.
Ms Currie said she hoped Parks Victoria, wildlife advocates, and walkers and cyclists who used the bushland were included in any planning.
