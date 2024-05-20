How a technical error kept Mark from homelessness

Hi there,
This is The Courier's deputy editor, Alex Ford, with the latest news from across our (currently very cold) city.
Our lead council reporter Alison Foletta has a deeper look at the homelessness crisis in Ballarat, with a case study which shows how insecure housing could affect anyone.
There's also a look at council's latest attempt to take on the issue, by investigating how to best use vacant land and deal with developers - watch this space.
Speaking of council, don't forget they'll be discussing the budget on Wednesday night - check out our guide to the proposed changes here.
Elsewhere, Michelle Smith has a great chat with Mount Clear College's new principal about the challenges facing schools at the moment.
There's also a great wrap of sport, including Greg Gliddon catching up with Yual Reath, a Ballarat high jumper who is clearing higher and higher hurdles on his way to the Olympics.
Stay warm,
Alex
