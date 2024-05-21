Hearings continue in Celsius Heating and Cooling workplace bullying case

UPDATE, Tuesday:
Hearings have continued into a case of alleged workplace bullying directed towards an apprentice at Ballarat's Celsius Heating and Cooling.
Benjamin Foy, 31, is fighting charges of unlawful assault, imprisonment and reckless conduct, after he allegedly put a 17-year-old apprentice's head in a makeshift noose on a job site in February 2023.
At the second day of the hearing the court heard from the apprentice, who was cross examined by Foy's lawyer David Tamanika.
Mr Tamanika asked the now 18-year-old about his recollection of events leading up to, and after the alleged "noose incident".
The 18-year-old said Foy and another worker with Celsius, grabbed him and tied his wrists and ankles with tape.
From there the 18-year-old claims he was lifted facing downwards into the noose and lowered, resulting in the noose tightening around his neck.
The noose was said to have been made using the blue strapping material used to hold roof ducts to trusses.
Mr Tamanika put forward a different account of events at the hearing.
The lawyer said the incident occurred after the apprentice made a joke about "being so tired he could hang himself".
Mr Tamanika then said the apprentice voluntarily put his head in the noose, which was not tight, and was "cradled" by Foy and the other worker, with no pressure being applied to his neck.
"They were doing that because you were all doing something silly that was going to be filmed," Mr Tamanika said.
The 18-year-old denied this, and said he felt scared throughout the whole incident, telling the two men at multiple times to stop.
The court heard the 18-year-old remained at work after the incident, and was driven home at the end of the day.
After the incident, the 18-year-old texted his girlfriend about what happened and later came forward to his mother.
The 18-year-old said he was hesitant to tell his mother about the incident, as he did not want to be seen as "dobbing in" Foy and his other colleagues.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz then closed the court room, for the apprentice's girlfriend, who is 17-year-old, to give evidence.
At Monday's hearing, prosecutor Bianca Moleta outlined the crown's case against Foy, which alleged he hung the then 17-year-old from the neck by a make-shift noose tied to a roof truss.
Ms Moleta presented a book of photos to the 18-year-old, taken from inside of the roof cavity of the alleged "noose incident".
The 18-year-old was asked to provide details about what he said happened, and draw on the photos where he, and Foy, were positioned at the time of the incident.
Using his hand as an example, the 18-year-old said he was "escorted" onto the noose by Foy and Loftus, who picked him up from each end and tilted him towards the ground.
The 18-year-old said he was held at an angle by the pair, and there was full tension on his neck for "two to three seconds".
The case continues.
EARLIER, Monday:
Hearings have begun into the case of a Ballarat tradie alleged to have hung a 17-year-old apprentice from the neck at a job site in Alfredton.
Benjamin Foy fronted Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday for the first day of hearings, as he fights charges of false imprisonment, assault and causing injury.
Foy is one of three former Celsius Heating and Cooling employees to be charged for the alleged abuse, harassment and assault of a 17-year-old apprentice at the company.
The two others, Aaron Devereux and Liam Loftus, have each pleaded guilty since charges were laid.
At Monday's hearing, prosecutor Bianca Moleta outlined the crown's case against Foy, which alleged he hung the then 17-year-old from the neck by a make-shift noose tied to a roof truss.
It was also alleged on one occasion Foy grabbed the apprentice by the back of his hair and dragged him across a job site.
The courtroom was closed for a large portion of Monday's proceedings, as Magistrate Mykytowycz viewed a recorded interview the apprentice gave to police when he came forward with the allegations in February 2023.
The courtroom was then opened up to allow the now 18-year-old apprentice to give evidence and be cross-examined.
Ms Moleta presented a book of photos to the 18-year-old, taken from inside of the roof cavity of the alleged "noose incident".
The 18-year-old was asked to provide details about what he said happened, and draw on the photos where he, and Foy, were positioned at the time of the incident.
Using his hand as an example, the 18-year-old said he was "escorted" onto the noose by Foy and Loftus, who picked him up from each end and tilted him towards the ground.
The 18-year-old said he was held at an angle by the pair, and there was full tension on his neck for "two to three seconds".
Foy's lawyer David Tamanika asked the 18-year-old about his use of the Snapchat app at work, and his recording of jokes and pranks while working at Celsius.
Mr Tamanika took the 18-year-old through his recorded statement to police in 2023 and pointed out what he said were inconsistencies with his story.
The lawyer said he ultimately believed the apprentice had "grossly exaggerated" the alleged incidents which occurred at work.
The case continues.
