Asfoora prepares for her first test on road to Ascot

Miners Rest trainer Henry Dwyer and his stable star Asfoora are preparing for the first of a series of tests across the European summer of racing when the five-year-old lines up at Haydock Park on Saturday.
It is the first of up to five big tests for the mare, who has so far amassed more than $1 million in prizemoney as she prepares to head to the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.
Asfoora traveled to the UK in late April after a fourth placing in the Group 1 Galaxy in Sydney and has settled into her new surrounds at Newmarket well.
Dwyer, and jockey Mitch Aitken flew to join her at the stables of Amy Murphy last week and have been preparing the five-year-old for this week's group 2 Temple Stakes at Haydock Park.
After a 44-hour-flight, Asfoora arrived at her new headquarters in good shape and has quickly taken to the conditions.
Speaking to The Courier, Dwyer said this week would be an unknown as to how she was going.
"She had a nice gallop on Friday and then she'll have another gallop on Wednesday this week, and it's three weeks to Royal Ascot after that," he said.
"She traveled terrific, it was 44 hours door-to-door in a box, but she seemed to cope with that well. We're all happy with how she is.
"She's got a lovely little spot here and it suits her down to the ground, she's nice and relaxed and is galloping well."
Dwyer said he didn't have any concerns with Asfoora's fitness going in, but said the courses, more undulating than you would find in Australia remained the unknown.
"She's probably only had the 10 days off after the Galaxy, so we're not too worried, she hasn't had a spell or anything, she's been ticking it over," he said.
"Her fitness levels are good, we've been pretty easy on her since she landed. Right now, she'd be 90 per cent fit, we think we've left a bit in the tank for Ascot and after that.
"I think in terms of form and ranking we'll be right in the race, but the tracks are more undulating, Haydock on Saturday is a little bit up hill, Ascot is quite steeply up hill and the next two, Goodwood and York are more flat, which I know will suit her. The first couple could be a bit of a learning curve for her."
Dwyer said he was excited about representing Australia this summer across Europe.
"It's exciting, but it's more anxiety as well," he said. 'Obviously there's a lot of expense involved to come all this way, you want her to run well, I hope we can strike a blow.
"She's got four or five runs over here, and all signs are good, so hopefully we can get some results."
