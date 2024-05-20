Trucking company avoids charges after worker's injury

WorkSafe has dropped charges against a Ballarat-based transport company after one of its employees was injured by a falling trailer float ramp.
Nunn Bros Haulage faced two charges - failing to provide a safe working environment and failing to provide a workplace without health risks - after the May 21, 2021 incident.
According to WorkSafe, one of the employees was injured while another employee was removing a float ramp from a trailer using a forklift, causing a "serious and permanent" back injury.
The system of work used at the time included a chain being connected to the float ramp at one end, and to a forklift tine at the other end.
The forklift tine was then raised, causing the float ramp to be raised vertically. The forklift would then transport the float ramp across the yard to a 'laydown area' whilst extended.
During the removal of the second float ramp from the trailer, the chain connected to the forklift tine slipped, causing the float ramp to fall onto the injured worker, who was standing within its fall shadow.
The company was visited by WorkSafe inspectors and issued an improvement notice, which required them to purchase a specific cradle attachment for the forklift, employ heavy duty chains during ramp removal and create a document of safe procedure.
The matter was heard at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on April 22, where WorkSafe dropped the charges as Nunn Bros agreed to an enforceable undertaking.
Enforceable undertakings are agreements between a company and WorkSafe to carry out specific actions to improve overall safety.
As part of the undertaking, Nunn Bros will donate $15,000 to Spinal Cord Injuries Australia.
