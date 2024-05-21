'Friendship won't be forgotten': Reverend John Furness remembered after death

Retired Ballarat Uniting Church minister Reverend John Furness is being remembered for his caring nature and a passion for helping others, following his death in Ballarat.
Reverend Furness, who was a minister for more than 40 years, was 84 years old when he died on Saturday, May 18, 2024.
Reverend Dr Graeme Sutton came to know Reverend Furness while he was the minister of the Ballarat Central Uniting Church on Lydiard Street in the mid to late 1990s.
Reverend Furness was the Minister at Saint Andrew's Church at the time.
"He was very passionate, he knew what he stood for," Reverend Sutton said.
"In his time at Saint Andrew's he was also chair of the presbytery. He had an understanding and the care of other people and very devoted to his family.
"When he retired (in the early 2000s) he continued to, in a sense, be a community minister on behalf of the church and continued to conduct many funerals..."
After his retirement, he continued to be active in the community, including conducting blessings at services held at the Australian Ex-Prisoners of War Memorial. He was appointed a trustee in September 2014.
"John was our chaplain, or 'Padre', and he would be there for the services. He also helped out with the tours that we did at the memorial," trustee chairman Bill Bahr said.
"He was an ex-primary school teacher himself and he had that ability, like most primary school teachers, to talk to every level of the person.
"He enjoyed meeting and greeting people, he came to a lot of our discussions with the City of Ballarat in relation to the interpretive centre."
Reverend Furness also spent five years as the Padre for the Ballarat Vietnam Veterans Association from 2019, where he also became good friends with secretary Gordon Hunt.
"He was a Padre in the army ... 21 Supply Company up in New South Wales and then the Melbourne University regiment in Victoria - he was quite proud of that," Mr Hunt said.
"He was dealing with veterans who were in hospital who had been wounded, so he was always there for the people.
"I spoke to him at the Prisoner of War Memorial in ... 2019, he was looking a bit lost so I gave him a home (with the Vietnam Veterans Association); I asked him if he wanted to be Padre for us and he jumped on board.
"He gave a lot of moral support to us. We are at that stage of life where we're losing people on a frequent basis and he was always available to talk to either the veterans who had lost a wife or the wife who had lost her husband - he was very good, and he had this soothing kind of voice."
Mr Bahr said Reverend Furness had a huge impact on all.
"John was a good friend. His inspiration touched a lot of people in his life," Mr Bahr said.
"He was genuinely a compassionate type of fellow, understood a lot of things, and had a very forgiving nature. His friendship won't be forgotten."
Reverend Furness was also the chaplain at Ballarat Clarendon College in the mid-1990s, a chaplain at the Ballarat Air Force Association, a Paul Harris Fellow through Ballarat Rotary and a member of Ballarat Legacy.
Reverend Furness' funeral will be held at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street, at 10am on Thursday, May 23.
