The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Obituary

'Friendship won't be forgotten': Reverend John Furness remembered after death

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated May 21 2024 - 6:42pm, first published 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Reverend John Furness at an Anzac Day service in 2020. Picture by Lachlan Bence
The Reverend John Furness at an Anzac Day service in 2020. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Retired Ballarat Uniting Church minister Reverend John Furness is being remembered for his caring nature and a passion for helping others, following his death in Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.