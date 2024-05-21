The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Council

'A no brainer': Council workers plan rally to demand fairer pay

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated May 21 2024 - 6:11pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordyn Smith said casual workers at the Art Gallery of Ballarat where she works need multiple jobs to survive. Picture by Adam Trafford
Jordyn Smith said casual workers at the Art Gallery of Ballarat where she works need multiple jobs to survive. Picture by Adam Trafford

Council management and staff are clashing over what's appropriate and affordable for a liveable wage, with months of negotiation failing to find a balance as industrial action intensifies.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.