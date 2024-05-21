Short called up as reserve for T20 World Cup

Matt Short has been called up by Cricket Australia selectors as a reserve for the T20 World Cup.
Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk will travel with the Australian squad to the Caribbean next month.
They will be on standby for a call-up if a player in the 15-man squad is injured.
Each was unlucky to miss selection in the squad after outstanding Big Bash League campaigns early this year, while Fraser-McGurk also set the cricket world alight with a run of stunning performances in the IPL.
Captaining the Adelaide Strikers for the first time, Ballarat's Short was for the second season in a row voted the BBL player of the year.
Australian head coach Andrew McDonald said Short had been a serious consideration for the final 15.
"When you're on the fringes potentially you're going to have to play different roles at different times and he's really embraced some middle-order opportunities.
"We know that he's best suited at the top of the order, and it's probably similar for Jake as well, hence why they haven't been picked in the in the initial 15.
"But should anything move, we feel as though both of them could have the flexibility to line up anywhere in that batting order," McDonald told Cricket Australia's cricket.com.au
Full squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.