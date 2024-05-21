The Couriersport
Sport
Short called up as reserve for T20 World Cup

By David Brehaut
May 21 2024 - 10:42am
Matt Short has plenty to smile about after being named as a travelling reserve for Australia for the T20 World Cup. Picture by Getty Images.
Matt Short has been called up by Cricket Australia selectors as a reserve for the T20 World Cup.

