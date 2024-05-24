The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Enjoy a serene lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty

By House of the Week
May 24 2024 - 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy a serene lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty
Enjoy a serene lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty
  • 197 Eddy Avenue, Mount Helen
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 6
  • $1,250,000 - $1,350,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Jay Kalogerakis 0430 200 663
  • Inspect: Saturday, 12.45pm - 1.05pm

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.