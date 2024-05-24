Enjoy a serene lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
Just listed in picturesque Mount Helen is this spacious home on more than half an acre (2108 square metres) of flat, versatile land.
With ample space indoors and out, the property has only had one owner, and is a haven for those seeking a serene lifestyle amid natural beauty.
The house has four well-sized bedrooms, with the main bedroom boasting a spacious ensuite with a double vanity, floor-to-ceiling tiles, a freestanding bath, and walk-in robe.
Perfect for families who love a long soak, there is a second bath in the family bathroom.
The remaining three bedrooms include built-in robes, providing ample storage throughout.
The open floor plan encompasses a sun-drenched, north-facing lounge, dining area and kitchen.
The kitchen has a stone benchtop with waterfall edges, high-gloss soft close cabinetry, a gas cooktop and electric oven, and a walk-in pantry.
With three living areas, there is plenty of space for separate entertainment zones, catering to the needs of parents, children, family and friends.
Further features include ducted heating and cooling, as well as a beautiful gas log fire that adds a cosy touch to the living space.
The property's appeal extends beyond its interiors, with the expansive grounds providing endless possibilities, be it gardening, outdoor activities, or simply enjoying the stunning surroundings.
Outside is another major selling point - the huge shed, measuring 7.2 metres wide, 14 metres long and 3.5 metres high, with two electric roller doors.
The shed also has a bathroom set up, large workshop, woodfire and a hydraulic hoist, making it the ideal working area for car enthusiasts, hobbyists, and those in need of space and storage.
Nestled within close proximity to amenities and attractions, it is only minutes from Buninyong and Ballarat's CBD.
"I live in a similar area and the love the peaceful surrounds," says selling agent Jay Kalogerakis.
"The land and a big shed like that is great for a lot of buyers. The house is also lovely and you can whip down to Buninyong for a coffee."
The area is also close to primary and secondary schools, and Federation University, making it an ideal choice for families looking to relocate.
