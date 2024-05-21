Rescue after car left hanging over wall at Sovereign Hill

Two people have been rescued from their car after it reversed over a brick wall outside Sovereign Hill.
Emergency crews were called to the scene off Bradshaw Street, in the museum's car park, about 11.20am on May 21.
They found the back half of the vehicle hanging about a metre off the ground over a brick wall, after it appeared to have reversed through the car park.
A tree was cut down to free the occupants.
A Sovereign Hill spokesperson said there were thankfully no injuries reported.
Ambulance Victoria as well as CFA were on scene.
The spokesperson said in a statement that the team worked with emergency services to ensure everyone was safe and visitors were not affected.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.