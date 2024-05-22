'We don't have any income': RSL's call for help amid closure fears

Future ANZAC and Remembrance Day services in Creswick could be in doubt as the town's 105-year-old Returned and Services League [RSL] branch is facing closure owing to financial difficulty.
The Creswick-Smeaton sub-branch, which generates little of its own income, is struggling to meet its yearly running costs of about $5000, made up of electricity bills, insurance and rates.
For about the past 10 years, the branch has used money from the sale of land to Ochre Medical Centre to pay these bills, but Creswick-Smeaton RSL president Alan Morris said that money would soon run dry.
"The problem is we don't have any income, apart from when we sell a few wreaths during ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day and with the occasional hiring out of our hall, which is not very much these days," he said.
"We just don't make that much income ... if we keep going like this we're not going to have much left to continue on in a year's time or so."
RSL Victoria splits sub-branches into three different categories, depending on what type of services they offer.
Creswick-Smeaton RSL is classed as a sub-branch 10C, which means unlike 10A and 10B branches, it does not generate money from hospitality and entertainment.
Despite their inability to generate income, Mr Morris said they received little funding from RSL Victoria, which are trustees for the hall.
"If we don't raise the funds ... we'd just have to perhaps fold, we wouldn't be able to continue operating, I don't know what would happen," he said.
"They [RSL Victoria] get all the benefits [of owning the hall] but we have to pay the costs."
According to the Creswick-Smeaton RSL sub-branch website, the organisation was founded in March 1919 as the Ballarat RSL was too far for the town's returned soldiers to benefit from.
More than a century later, the branch is still holding monthly meetings for its 34 members.
But despite a "steady" membership base, Mr Morris said the branch had struggled to stay financially viable.
"I don't think we're the only one, I think there's a few other smaller RSLs that are struggling at the same time, it's not just us," Mr Morris said.
This is reflected by RSL Victoria reports, which show the total number of sub-branches dropped from 274 in 2020 to 267 by 2022.
The majority of these closures were of 10C sub-branches like Creswick-Smeaton.
In a statement to The Courier, an RSL Victoria spokesperson said the Creswick-Smeaton RSL was not facing closure, but that each sub-branch was operated as a separate entity, and were therefore reliant on their own fundraising efforts.
"It is important to note the proceeds from our two biggest fundraising activities, ANZAC Appeal and Poppy Appeal, are designated solely for veteran support and assistance, not for the everyday operations of Sub-Branches," they said.
"This ensures that funds raised are directed towards providing immediate and urgent assistance to vulnerable veterans and their families."
The spokesperson also said sub-branches were under "significant pressure" to find ways to sustain their operations during the current economic climate.
"We understand the significant and ongoing financial challenges faced by RSL sub-branches, against a backdrop of minimal government funding and the rising cost of living," they said.
If the town's branch does close, Mr Morris said it would throw Creswick's ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day services into doubt, as these were organised by the RSL.
"Somebody would have to take it over I suppose," he said.
"If we couldn't do it, it would have to fall back onto the community somehow to organise the ANZAC and Remembrance services, that's part of our function, we do that [at the moment]."
In a bid to stay afloat, the branch has organised a trivia night fundraiser on July 20, 2024.
So far there has been strong community support behind the event, with Mr Morris expecting upwards of 100 people to attend.
This "very generous" support from local businesses and residents means Mr Morris is optimistic the RSL will be viable for the time being.
But despite this, he said he would like to see greater support from RSL Victoria, so the branch could continue organising the events close to his heart well into the future.
"The community really comes forward and gets together on those days [ANZAC and Remembrance day] and it's really good, it's really nice to see the crowd come into our services," he said.
"It's important because we always involve the schools in our services, I think it's important the younger kids of today learn about what happened in the past."
Creswick-Smeaton RSL will host a trivia night fundraiser from 7pm on July 20 at Doug Lindsay Reserve.
For those interested in buying tickets or donating to the event, branch president Alan Morris can be phoned on 0428 119 420.
