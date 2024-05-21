Man allegedly cuts partner with knife after demanding her phone

Bail has been refused for a man accused of attacking his partner with a knife in their family home.
The 42-year-old man fronted Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday in custody, after his arrest for the alleged attack the day before.
He will not be named to protect the identity of the alleged victims.
Police said the incident occurred on the afternoon of May 19, after the 42-year-old and his partner, a 32-year-old woman, came back from a function where the man had been drunkenly starting fights with other patrons.
Back at the home, the man was said to have gotten into an argument with the woman where he demanded she hand over her phone.
The couple had two children together, the court heard, and three children from other relationships.
The children were at home at the time of the alleged incident.
Police alleged when the woman refused to hand over her phone, the man became physically violent, hitting her with enough force to make her unconscious.
When the woman regained consciousness, police said she fled into her son's bedroom. The son placed a mattress on the door to barricade the man from getting in.
Police then alleged the man barged into the bedroom armed with a hammer and told the son "she is mean to you, you should be helping me".
The man allegedly dragged the woman into the kitchen and attacked her with a knife, leaving shallow cuts on her upper chest and left buttock.
During the attack the man allegedly told the woman "I might as well kill you because I am going to prison anyway".
Police arrived at the house soon after, with the man allegedly slamming the front door in their face. He was arrested soon afterwards.
At Monday's bail hearing, the court heard the 42-year-old had accommodation available if he were to be released.
The man's lawyer Scott Belcher said bail conditions - such as a curfew, requirement to report to police, or an order not to drive - would be able to manage any risk he posed on bail.
"A prison term would be the starting point for these matters. But if he were given an opportunity in the community he could improve his chances," Mr Belcher said.
Police prosecutor Chris Brown said the 42-year-old posed to great of a risk to the alleged victims if he were to be released, and emphasised the seriousness of the allegations.
"I hate to think about what would have happened if it were a sharp knife," he said.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said he was "certainly persuaded" their was a risk of further family violence should be man be released on bail.
"It is hard to think of a more serious example of common law assault," Magistrate Bailin said.
"In my view, notwithstanding your lack of prior history, it would be open to the court to impose a non-parole term (if guilty)"
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
