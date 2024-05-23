140-year-old business eyes off Howitt Street industrial park

New application plans show the Howitt Street Selkirk site expanding into a "business park".
The Howitt Street quarry and brick site, which reaches up to Norman Street, could be subdivided into as many as 50 lots, with a plan to develop commercial and industrial sites creating jobs in the area.
The site on 630 Howitt Street in Ballarat North has the existing Selkirk business and a large quarry on site, covering 30.5 hectares, but much of the land remains unused, even referred to as "historically vacant areas" in the planning documents.
According to planning documents submitted to council, the lots will be between 1100 sqm to 6750sqm in size.
The development will be an "investment into the future of brickmaking", according to a Selkirk spokesperson, with the brickmaking business to remain.
Given the area is zoned industrial, there will be no need to rezone.
Selkirk chairman Ron Selkirk called the development a "win" for Ballarat.
"This is about continuing our brick making business in Ballarat while at the same time using our land for employment opportunities and community benefit," he said.
"We see our investment in brickmaking and the Selkirk Business Park as a win for everyone in Ballarat."
A Selkirk spokesperson said at this stage they could not say how much would be spent on the development.
The Selkirk business has been operating in Ballarat for 140 years.
The area itself is considered "strategic" for business, given it's near other industrial sites and across from Eureka Stadium, also due for an expansion.
Selkirk Brick managing director Simon Meadows said the development was also for Selkirk's future.
"We are future proofing the business with an eye on the current energy and economic challenges to ensure our operation continues well into the future alongside the new Selkirk Business Park," he said in a statement.
According to the documents, the quarry will be partially rehabilitated with the battering for some slopes being completed, some native flora added, clay stockpiles removed, and treatment of the broken brick area in the southwest portion of the quarry.
"The quarry is a separate lot on the plan of subdivision and is subject to a work authority issued by the state regulator, which we will continue to manage," a Selkirk spokesperson said.
With concerns over contaminated soil, the documents stated "the results of comprehensive assessment works to date indicate that the potential for significant contamination is unlikely, and where identified, does not preclude the proposed business park site redevelopment."
"A 10 metre exclusion zone is included around the edge of the quarry pit where no redevelopment (building or civil construction) is to occur, providing the required stability (factor of safety) of the batter and protecting the surrounding lots and roads."
Some infrastructure, such as a boulevard between Howitt and Norman streets, will need to be built to access the lots, and the Selkirk Head Office will be relocated to 617 Howitt Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.