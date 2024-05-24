Enjoy sophisticated living in Mt Helen

Approximately 18 months old, this light-filled home sets the standard for symmetry and poise.
The front of the property houses an open living room or large study, leading to the main open plan living area.
The kitchen has a Nordic feel, with a well-designed island waterfall stone benchtop and stainless steel appliances.
The dining area leads to the outdoors which are low maintenance and finished to fine detail.
The light floating timber panel floors, 2700mm ceiling and 2400mm doors give a wonderfully open feel.
The home has gas central heating and evaporative cooling, and there are television and data points in the living areas and main suite, making working from home a breeze.
The main bedroom is breathtaking in its proportions, with room for additions such as a cot for a young family, or ample space to recoup from long work hours. There is also a walk-in robe and a beautifully finished ensuite with a double vanity.
There are two further bedrooms with built-in robes and a bathroom, laundry and access to the double lock-up garage at the other end of the home. The two bedrooms also have data points.
The front and back gardens have been landscaped with precision, meaning there is nothing left to do but simply move in.
