Enjoy sophisticated living in Mt Helen

By Feature Property
Updated May 24 2024 - 10:20am, first published 10:12am
  • 18 Nyora Grove, Mount Helen
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $685,000 to $745,000
  • Agency: Buxton Ballarat
  • Agents: Tim Veal 0419 561 915 and Jennifer Quilliam 0418 740 650
  • Inspect: By appointment

Approximately 18 months old, this light-filled home sets the standard for symmetry and poise.

