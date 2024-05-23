Planning for the future

Colliers is delighted to offer two of the remaining brand-new tilt panel warehouses, that have an expected occupancy in the third quarter of 2024.
Located in the sought-after Selkirk Estate, warehouse 1 has a building area of approximately 218 square metres and warehouse 2 has a building area of approximately 217 square metres.
Each warehouse will have 30 square metres (approx.) of rear yard area for external storage, with an internal clearance to six metres (approx.) and a roller door that's approximately five metres high and four metres wide. Warehouse 3 has been sold.
Not only is Selkirk Estate a centrally-located industrial precinct, the area boasts strong linkages to Ballarat's CBD, Melbourne via the Western Freeway and just off Creswick Road (Midland Highway) to Bendigo.
These are the remaining two of the three that will be built, so don't miss this opportunity to secure one for your use.
Contact the agency for details and plans.
