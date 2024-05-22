The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

How to fund a $500 per week addiction: 21-year-old driven to car theft

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
May 22 2024 - 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Piscopo, 21, pleaded guilty to theft and drug related offences in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 21, 2024. Picture file
Matthew Piscopo, 21, pleaded guilty to theft and drug related offences in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 21, 2024. Picture file

An expecting Ballarat father with a methamphetamine addiction has been forced to steal cars to fund his $400 to $500 a week habit, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.