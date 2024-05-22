How to fund a $500 per week addiction: 21-year-old driven to car theft

An expecting Ballarat father with a methamphetamine addiction has been forced to steal cars to fund his $400 to $500 a week habit, a court has heard.
Matthew Piscopo, 21, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in relation to the string of theft and drug related offences he committed in early 2024.
On January 23, a group of unknown offenders broke into a home on Wendouree Parade and stole a Peugeot sedan from its garage.
About a week later, Piscopo was captured by a driver distraction camera while behind the wheel of the stolen sedan in Ballarat Central.
At this time, the car's registration plates had been replaced with a stolen set, and there were two unknown passengers in the vehicle.
These plates were swapped with a white Jaguar sedan which, upon later investigation, was found to have Piscopo's fingerprints on its plates.
The stolen car was later found in the eastern-Victorian town of Coldstream, with the 21-year-old's fingerprints inside.
Piscopo was arrested by police on February 4 at Craig's Hotel, while in possession of $450 cash and a bag of methamphetamine.
He was then bailed, but was questioned again on February 27 in relation to additional charges.
During this interview, Piscopo said he had touched the plates on the Jaguar sedan, but denied stealing them.
On March 11, police recovered a silver Kia in Ballarat which had been stolen from a street in the Melbourne suburb of St Albans.
Inside the Kia was a receipt from BP Mitchell Park.
When officers reviewed the service station's CCTV footage, Piscopo was captured leaving the car's driver's seat and making a purchase.
The next day another stolen vehicle, containing Piscopo's fingerprints, was found by police on Errard Street in Ballarat.
About a week later, the 21-year-old was arrested at his home in Alfredton, where officers also seized various stolen car keys.
During the hearing on May 21, police formally withdrew more than 30 charges against Piscopo.
Defence lawyer Adrian Paull said during the offences his client was unemployed, and had resorted to stealing cars to fund his $400 to $500 per week methamphetamine habit.
He also said the 21-year-old was expecting his first child with his partner, who was 20 weeks pregnant.
This pregnancy was a big motivation for Piscopo to change his behaviour, Mr Paull said, as he didn't want to become an absent parent like his own father.
"He wants to focus on things that are positives to keep him out of the criminal justice system," he said.
"His partner's not a drug user and he has positive reinforcement at home.
"He has secured work at an automotive shop where he is interested in transporting from stealing cars to improving them."
In response, magistrate Mark Stratmann said the 21-year-old would be a strong candidate for the specialist drug court, which aims to break the cycle of people trapped in drug-related offending.
Under this system, he said Piscopo would receive strict supervision, which would allow him to "nip things in the bud" before they become more serious.
The matter was adjourned until May 29, where Piscopo will be assessed for suitability with the drug court program.
