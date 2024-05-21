Why you'll keep seeing protest messages at the gallery

This is The Courier's deputy editor, Alex Ford, with the latest news from Ballarat.
Council staff are continuing industrial action, with a protest planned in front of Town Hall tonight - our council reporter Alison Foletta chats to a worker from the Art Gallery, demanding better conditions.
It's also been a busy week in court so far, with Alex Dalziel bringing us an update on a man fighting workplace bullying charges in a dramatic case involving a Ballarat business.
Michelle Smith has a great yarn on Forest Street Primary School's beloved principal Jillian Burt, who just notched up 50 years in education - congratulations!
And for anyone who's ever wondered why those big pipes are above the footpath past Humffray Street South in Mount Pleasant, Gwen Liu has an answer in her story about how the massive $25 million Ballarat Sewer Upgrade is travelling.
Stay warm,
Alex
