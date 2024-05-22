Rizzo non-starter in 1500m final at World Para Athletics Championships

UPDATE
Ballarat's Sam Rizzo was a non-starter in the 1500m T54 final at the World Para Championships in Japan today (Wednesday, May 22).
Despite qualifying with the eighth fatest time, he did not take his place in the field.
Hua Jin from China won the gold medal, with countryman Yunqiang Dai claiming silver.
Bronze went to Saichan Konjen, of Thailand.
EARLIER
Ballarat's wheelchair athlete Sam Rizzo contests the 1500m T54 final at the World Para Championships in Japan today (Wednesday, May 22).
He qualified with a sixth in the second of two heats at Kobe on Tuesday.
The Australian record holder's time of three minutes, 4.24 seconds was the sixth fastest over the two heats - quicker than the winner of the first heat.
The first four in each heat automatically qualified for the final, while Rizzo went through as one the next fastest four times.
Rizzo worked his way up to fifth with 200m to go before dropping back to sixth in the charge to the line.
The 23-year-old is the only Australian representative in the 12-strong final
Rizzo's personal best of 2:50.84, set this season, ranks him sixth in the field.
He will again race on Friday in an 800m T54 heat.
