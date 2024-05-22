The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Rizzo non-starter in 1500m final at World Para Athletics Championships

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated May 22 2024 - 1:42pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Rizzo on the road in the Ballarat running festival in the lead up to the World Para Athletic Championships. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Sam Rizzo on the road in the Ballarat running festival in the lead up to the World Para Athletic Championships. Picture by Adam Trafford.

UPDATE

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.