The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

'People wanted to help': Raglan CFA's boost in volunteers after bushfire

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
May 24 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raglan CFA members Adin Gillingham, Graeme Fuller, Rod McErvale, Trevor Thomson, Lorraine Thomson, Pauline Ball and Douglas Ball. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Raglan CFA members Adin Gillingham, Graeme Fuller, Rod McErvale, Trevor Thomson, Lorraine Thomson, Pauline Ball and Douglas Ball. Picture by Lachlan Bence

It was one of the most significant bushfires to burn in the region for years but despite the devastation caused by the Bayindeen Bushfire in the Mount Buangor State Park north-west of Ballarat, there is one positive that will have a lasting impact - the growth of the Raglan CFA.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.