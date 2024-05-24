'People wanted to help': Raglan CFA's boost in volunteers after bushfire

It was one of the most significant bushfires to burn in the region for years but despite the devastation caused by the Bayindeen Bushfire in the Mount Buangor State Park north-west of Ballarat, there is one positive that will have a lasting impact - the growth of the Raglan CFA.
Raglan, a small town north-west of Beaufort and near the foot of Mount Cole, was one of many areas that came under attack from the bushfire in February. At the time the Raglan brigade had a limited number of volunteers who were able to respond to incidents.
"We always had enough volunteers to get the first initial attack out the door. I suppose where we've sort of struggled is in that relief space," 1st lieutenant Adin Gillingham said.
"Our first response is usually pretty good. We've got enough local members that we can get the truck out on the initial (callout), and then it's just been sort of a struggle to fill the roles of relief. We seem to get through."
But the events of February and March, 2024 were a catalyst for the growth of the brigade.
Mr Gillingham, a firefighter in the region for about 31 years - 25 of those at Raglan - was called to a blaze after it sparked west of Mount Cole near the state park on the morning of Thursday, February 22.
Fanned by strong wind gusts, 35 degree heat, and dry fuel sources, it quickly blew east into Mount Cole towards the Raglan and Beaufort areas.
"I was in Bacchus Marsh when the page went out," Mr Gillingham said.
"I got to Woodman's Hill roughly about 11.40am and I could see the column of smoke was going from grey to a darker colour, and then by the time I actually got out to Raglan it was really dark. It was an eerie day.
"(The fire) virtually stayed within the perimeter of the mountain and ... (it was) around 2pm to 3pm when the wind started changing. (Because of the) dynamics of Mount Cole the wind was not in just one particular direction.
"(The fire) spotted into town ... I looked over my shoulder back towards the east and then we had spot fires that were five kilometres past Raglan.
"We had spot fires landing in Beaufort. By that time, with a wind change, it was pretty unpredictable where it was going to go."
Residents in Raglan, Beaufort and surrounding towns were evacuated due to the threat, with the fire impacting several properties. But the work of firefighters, including from Raglan, saved many.
This is something that's going to be etched in everyone's memory for a long time; to have such a significant threat in your own community.- Raglan CFA 1st lieutenant Adin Gillingham
Mr Gillingham said the events of the Bayindeen bushfire brought out the community spirit in everyone.
"Our station was open 24-7 ... the doors didn't shut for a month," he said.
"It was like a cafe. Each time you'd go into our station there was food, there was stuff dropped off and just people willing to help.
"The good thing was how people wanted to help - we'd attend the spot fires and then we had the community coming in with 1000 litre water carts ... knowing the pressure we were under.
"It's surreal because ... when it affects your own property, family and friends, it's a different feeling. When it's in your own backyard it just puts a different perspective on things."
Mr Gillingham said it was a totally different environment compared to a normal day around town.
"Sometimes when you drive around just as a local brigade and you drive past gates - they're locked, they've got signage, it's not as welcoming and people don't like intruding on their privacy," he said.
"What happened with the recent fires ... we had a virtually open invitation and to go on to people's land to meet and greet people that we didn't even realise were in the community.
"Once the flames died down we had that interaction where we went back two weeks later ... it wasn't about fire, it was checking in on people, (asking) 'how are you going?'.
"It was shutting their gates, making sure that if they weren't let back into their community, we'd actually make sure that any stock that was there had water and food, take their bins back in and make sure someone was there watching and looking out."
In the months after the fire, the brigade had 20 people sign up.
"We had the fire contained ... then we had nine people come in, and then we had another 11 people come in after we had a community meeting," Mr Gillingham said.
"Two of them are now active members that have actually gone through the process and we've got another six or seven that are going through the process. So out of 20 people if we get five to six active members out of that, I think that'd be a great thing."
The brigade also has several members in administrative roles, and some members that are no longer as active.
The fire, despite causing widespread devastation, was also a good way to promote how important the local CFA brigade is to the community, according to Mr Gillingham.
"You can do the most advertising you like but until you face it and you go through it with the community, I think that's the biggest impact you can have because we've got something that we can relate to," he said.
"This is something that's going to be etched in everyone's memory for a long time.
"Now we've experienced (the fire) the community knows that the tin shed that's sitting in the middle of town is a great resource."
The growth of the Raglan CFA is highlighted during National Volunteer Week, with more than 52,000 volunteers a part of the firefighting authority.
More are wanted across the state however, with the CFA particularly interested in young recruits, women and daytime responders.
"To give something back to your community, (the CFA) is a rewarding organisation," Mr Gillingham said.
"It's not solely about fighting fires. The CFA offers leadership roles, they offer a lot more community minded things other than operational roles. If it's somewhere where you want to give back to the community, I think it's a good organisation to be involved with."
For more information on becoming a CFA volunteer, visit cfa.vic.gov.au/volunteer.
