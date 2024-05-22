Bird flu detected at egg farm near Meredith

Authorities are investigating the presence of Bird Flu at an egg farm near Meredith, after a number of poultry deaths were reported. However authorities say the risk to humans is low.
Agriculture Victoria said initial tests have confirmed the presence of avian influenza virus, and samples have been taken to the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness in Geelong for further tests.
Victoria's Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Graeme Cooke said the property has been placed into quarantine while the investigation continues.
"Preliminary testing has confirmed the presence of avian influenza virus at an egg farm near Meredith," Dr Cooke said.
"Agriculture Victoria is responding with staff on the ground supporting the business with further laboratory investigations as necessary."
Bird Flu is a viral disease of birds found globally, with strains described as "low pathogenicity (LPAI)" or "high pathogenicity (HPAI)."
"While cases among humans in direct contact with animals infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses are possible, the current risk to the public remains low," an Agriculture Victoria media release said.
"Every producer should have an on-farm biosecurity plan and know the signs of diseases that could affect their animals.
"All poultry and bird owners across Victoria are reminded to follow best biosecurity practices such keeping poultry sheds, yards, aviaries and equipment clean, and restricting contact between your poultry and wild birds."
Bird owners are advised to ensure footwear is clean, always wash hands before and after handling birds or eggs and quarantine new birds before integrating with existing ones.
"Consumers should not be concerned about eggs and poultry products from the supermarkets, they do not pose a risk and are safe to consume," Agriculture Victoria said.
Anyone with suspicion of an emergency animal disease (EAD) is urged to immediately report it to the 24-hour emergency animal disease hotline on 1800 675 888.
For more information visit agriculture.vic.gov.au/biosecurity/animal-diseases/poultry-diseases/avian-influenza-bird-flu
