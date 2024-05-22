Mother-son duo allegedly invade woman's home in Wendouree

Police say a mother and son duo were responsible for a home invasion in Wendouree on Sunday.
Mother Jacqueline Yates, 53, and son Jai Mara, 19, allegedly broke into a unit on Grevillea Road at about 1pm on May 19 by using a rock to smash a front window.
The pair were allegedly there to retrieve clothes owned by Mara and kept at the unit.
According to the police, an associate of the pair visited the unit first and was let inside by its occupant. Once inside the man looked around, couldn't find the clothes and left.
A short time after, police said Yates and Mara appeared out the front of the unit demanding to come inside.
Mara allegedly used a rock to break open the unit's front window, came inside and chased the female occupant into the backyard.
Police then accused Mara of bumping the woman with his chest, pushing her up against a fence and alerting a neighbour.
As this happened, Yates allegedly left the house carrying a bag of clothes, and called for Mara to come after her.
The pair were arrested at their Wendouree address soon after.
Yates and Mara each appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to apply for bail.
Both faced the same charges, of home invasion, common law assault and criminal damage.
At the hearing, police said Yates was a former friend of the alleged victim, and had used her unit to store clothes, cigarettes and other items believed to be used in tobacco store burglaries.
Police said the alleged victim of the home invasion had even seen Yates bring a sawn-off shotgun into her home in the lead up to the incident.
According to police, the woman now lived in fear of retribution from Yates and Mara, and had to move from the home to another undisclosed location.
Lawyers for the pair both said the police's case had issues, as much of it relied on information provided solely by the alleged victim.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann granted Yates bail, and said he was concerned Yates' time in custody could exceed any time in prison on an ultimate sentence.
Mara's case was adjourned to explore the possibility of Youth Justice providing him bail support.
