The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Mother-son duo allegedly invade woman's home in Wendouree

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 22 2024 - 6:25pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police outside of the Wendouree home on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Police outside of the Wendouree home on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Police say a mother and son duo were responsible for a home invasion in Wendouree on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.